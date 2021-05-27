(The Center Square) – A lawsuit seeking to uphold a voter-approved constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage in Missouri will go to trial on June 18 before Judge Jon Beetem in Cole County.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered the state on May 13 to discontinue implementation of Medicaid expansion planned for July 1 after the general assembly didn’t appropriate funds for it. Three women who would have qualified for coverage under the expanded Medicaid program filed a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services and its acting director, MO Healthnet – the state’s Medicaid administrator – and the Family Support Division and its director.
Online records show Judge Beetem held a conference call on Wednesday with plaintiff attorneys Charles Hatfield and Lowell Pearson and defense attorneys Dean John Sauer and Jesus Osete. A hearing was set “on stipulated facts” for 3 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
“Both sides will make their case to the judge and the judge will issue a decision in due course,” wrote Marianna Deal, a spokeswoman for Schmitt’s office, in an email published by the Missouri Independent. “Beyond that, we aren’t going to comment further on pending litigation.”