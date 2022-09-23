(The Center Square) – Jackson County taxpayers will pay $405,000 to settle two sex discrimination lawsuits stemming from womens' undergarments setting off metal detectors at a detention center. The sheriff at the center of the suit says there's more to the story than a settlement.
The Jackson County Legislature approved $150,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Linda Hengel and $250,000 to settle a suit by Charlotte Hardin, both former employees of the Jackson County Detention Center. Both claimed sex discrimination and retaliation, and their cases were scheduled for a jury trial in December.
"What was happening was illegal," said Katherine Myers, the attorney representing the women, in an interview with The Center Square. "Myself, a number of the lawyers and Miss Hardin conducted a press conference before we had filed anything in an attempt to resolve this matter very quickly. Unfortunately the matters didn't resolve until now."
Darryl Forté, who was appointed Jackson County Sheriff in 2018 and elected in 2019, said his department was following previously established policy regarding the metal detectors. However, female defense attorneys began complaining in 2019 when their bras triggered the metal detector sensor when entering the jail.
A secondary screening procedure was implemented for female attorneys but not for jail employees, according to the lawsuit. The Jackson County Legislature requested Forté answer questions about this situation at a public hearing.
"The county settled because things said in that hearing would have been used against us in court," Forte said in an interview with The Center Square. "They said, 'Forté discriminated' and all that. And this was elected officials saying this about the sheriff. I was never interviewed. I never gave a deposition. I didn't even know about the settlement until I learned about it from the news."
Hengel and Hardin's suit claimed men were allowed to take their belts off before passing through the detector and put them on afterward. When Hengel and Hardin began taking off their bras in a changing facility before going through the detector and putting them on after passing through, detention center leaders said undergarments weren't allowed in the bins to be passed through. Hengel received a written notice stating the actions were "inappropriate and unacceptable," according to her suit.
During the vote to approve the settlements on Sept. 19, four legislators expressed concern about having to approve the settlement.
"This is one of two settlements that we're making on what was characterized as a 'fake' issue by the sheriff when he was before us earlier," said legislator Crystal Williams during the meeting. "So I just want to be on the record, basically, that we're having to do this because of negotiations around that issue."
Forté stood by his characterization of the hearing.
"When I said the fake hearing, that's what I meant," Forte said. "I knew going into it this was going to be one of those things where three of the nine elected officials supported the previous sheriff. There was a policy in place, I followed it and they made a lot of noise. Just as quickly as people were alarmed, they stopped after some people in the community learned about the policy."
Myers said local governments should be leaders in preventing all discrimination.
"They should be listening to the public, their employees and citizens about alleged discrimination occurring and take steps to stop it," Myers said.