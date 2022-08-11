(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced.
“This relief is essentially comparable to what we provided for parts of eastern Kentucky, which happened about the same time,” Eric Smith, an IRS spokesman, wrote in an email to The Center Square on Wednesday, referring to severe flooding in a five-county area in Kentucky.
The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as qualifying for individual or public assistance. The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Taxpayers don’t need to contact the IRS to get relief. However, if taxpayers believe they’ve been assessed a penalty for a late filing or a payment that has an original or extended filing during the postponement period, they should call the phone number on the notice to get the penalty abated.
Individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return, which was due on Oct. 17, will now have until Nov. 15, 2022. However, the extension doesn’t include tax payments for 2021. Any amount due for 2021 returns needed to be paid by April 18 to avoid interest and penalties.
“Another key provision that can be particularly important where flooding is involved and those affected did not carry flood insurance is the option to claim uninsured or unreimbursed losses on either the forthcoming 2022 return, filed next year, or an original or amended return for tax-year 2021,” Smith said.
The extension to Nov. 15, 2022, includes quarterly estimated tax income payments due Sept. 15, 2022, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. Businesses with an original due date or an extension include calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2021 extensions run out Sept. 15, 2022, or Oct. 17, 2022.
Several media outlets reported all time slots were taken for assistance today at the state’s Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in the St. Louis region. FEMA and state officials were going door-to-door in some hard-hit areas to provide assistance to individuals and businesses affected by more than 10 inches of rain that fell during a four-day span in late July.
Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) announced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants who lost food purchased with benefits due to flooding in the region have until Aug. 24 to report the loss to the Family Support Division to receive replacement benefits. The extension was granted after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service approved a request by DSS to waive the 10-day reporting requirement for replacement benefits.