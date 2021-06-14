Joplin,,Missouri/,United,States-,September,8,2020:,Downtown,Joplin,On

(The Center Square) – Missouri continues to be one of the most affordable states to live in, according to a cost-of-living index compiled by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) and the Council for Community & Economic Research. During the first quarter of 2021, Missouri had the ninth-lowest cost of living in the United States, marking 17 straight quarters in the top 10.

MERIC derives the cost-of-living index for each state by averaging the indices of participating cities and metropolitan areas. Missouri’s cost-of-living index was 90.4 in the first quarter. The lowest was Mississippi (84.6) and the highest was Hawaii (187.6). Here are Missouri’s rankings in the indices compiled:

  • Groceries: 12th (95.4)
  • Housing: 11th (78.3)
  • Utilities: 24th (96.3)
  • Transportation: Fifth (90.4)
  • Health: 14th (94.6)
  • Misc.: 10th (95.8)

All of the participating Missouri cities had a composite index below the national average for the first quarter of 2021. Joplin had the lowest cost-of-living index at 83.5. Rankings for the other six Missouri participating cities were:

  • 2. St. Louis (87.3)
  • 3. Jefferson City (89.7)
  • 4. Kansas City (94.1)
  • 5. Springfield (92.8)
  • 6. Columbia (94.7)

