(The Center Square) – During closing remarks before the Missouri House of Representatives voted on his $1 billion tax credit, Rep. Cody Smith smiled as he looked toward Speaker Rob Vescovo.
"And as we all know Mr. Speaker," the Republican chairman of the budget committee said to the Republican Speaker, "taxation is theft."
Minutes later, the House approved House Bill 3021 by a vote of 103-44. It sent to the Senate a one-time tax credit for $500 and $1,000 for those married and filing jointly.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, began a media briefing after the vote with a comment on Smith's remark.
"It's a good indicator of how the budget session has gone on this side of the building," Quade said. "It's been quite an interesting debate."
A lengthy and sometimes heated floor debate took place on Wednesday as the bill was perfected. Representatives from both parties repeated the same themes on Thursday.
Democrats introduced several amendments on Wednesday to make the tax credit refundable, meaning those paying state income tax would eventually get some relief. Others suggested a gas tax or sales tax "holiday" would provide relief to those Missourians not earning enough to file a state income tax return. All were voted down.
"For a poor person, when $500 hits your pocket it's gone before it gets there," said Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis. "No one is saying we shouldn't try to do everything we can for all Missourians. It's just when you're rubbing two pennies together and praying for a dollar, that's the point we're talking about."
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, said the legislation was equitable.
"This is as close to an across-the-board piece of tax relief that you're going to see in this body," Dogan said. "Again, over 70% of Missourians are getting it. So this rhetoric about tax cuts for the rich, I bet 70% of Missourians would be surprised to wake up tomorrow to find out that people consider them rich because they're getting relief."
Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, said the bill wasn't focused on stimulating the economy or for economic recovery.
"This is simply moving money back to those who had a tax liability to the state of Missouri," Richey said. "We're giving a portion of that money back."
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis and the ranking minority member of the budget committee, pointed out to Richey the words "economic recovery" were in the bill's text.
"It's nice politics," Merideth said. "It's a good sound bite, but it's a lie. (Richey) just talked about how this isn't about economic recovery, but it's literally called in the bill an economic recovery tax credit. That's the name of it. So either it is or it isn't. One of those two things is a lie."