(The Center Square) – The Missouri House Friday narrowly adopted a bill establishing the state’s first program to allow private donors to donate money for K-12 students to attend private schools in exchange for corresponding tax cuts.
The proposed Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, a major school choice expansion long sought by Republicans, advanced in an 83-71 vote that saw 30 GOP reps say “no.”
House Bill 349, filed by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, received one above the minimum number of votes necessary to be approved by the 162-seat chamber.
The bill now goes onto the Senate, which debated 12 hours Tuesday on its own tax credit scholarship proposal, Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina.
During a long Wednesday debate in the House, Christofanelli pared back HB 349 to apply only in charter counties, or cities with more than 30,000 residents, and added an amendment by Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, to boost state transportation allocations to school districts from 33 to 40 percent.
Both provisions were derided by bipartisan critics but, in the end, the measure moved and that, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said is a boon for Missouri families.
“This is a huge win for the many children in Missouri who need and deserve a learning environment that can best meet their needs,” Vescovo said. “These scholarships will empower parents and give them options that will open the doors of opportunity for their kids.”
Under HB 349’s proposed Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, private donors would contribute to nonprofit education assistance organizations, which would provide the scholarships. Donors would get state tax credits equal to the donation.
The proposal could mean $50 million less in annual tax collections, according to a state analysis, which opponents — including Republicans — argued would siphon public money into private entities.
“We bombard our public schools with new responsibilities, even with the unfortunate breakdown and the devastating fracturing of the family,” said Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, the House Republican Majority Whip. “We insist our schools compensate for society’s failures and neglect, all the while we demand they meet rising academic expectation.”
Andrews said school voucher, open enrollment, charter expansion and education savings account programs are creating two classes of students, especially with rural children precluded.
“For children left behind, for the least of these children, I stand today as their voice, asking we stop the back-and-forth rhetoric and begin to build legislation of substance for all children in this state – not only those with the ability to choose,” he said. “Any attempt to chip away at the financial infrastructure of our public school system will have a negative effect on our ability to provide every young Missourian equal access to a good education.”
“If you think this bill doesn’t help your community,” replied Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, “just imagine what it may do to mine.”
“I’ve got to tell you,” said Rep. Doug Clemons, D-St. Ann, “I just don’t give a rat’s left toe nail about private institutions. I was sent here by the people to work for the people on public institutions. Anybody sitting in one of these chairs has a responsibility to public institutions.”
Increasing transportation allowances to districts to 40 percent could cost an additional $75 million annually — another bone of contention among Republicans.
“The transportation (amendment) is nice,” said Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, noting just because the state appropriates money for transportation doesn’t mean districts actually spend it.
The whole thing is costing too much, he said.
“That’s a lot of money coming out of the budgets over the next five years that’s going to affect other things we can do,” Henderson said.