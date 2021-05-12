(The Center Square) – Seven Republican members of the 10-person House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials are asking Gov. Mike Parson to hold a special session to address election reforms.
In a letter to the Gov. Parson dated Wednesday and signed by the seven Republicans, it notes “important issues are being help up in the Senate.”
“…I have made it a priority since day one to support legislation that continues to ensure Missouri’s elections remain fair, transparent and trustworthy,” wrote Dan Shaul, R-Imperial and chairman of the committee.
The letter states the reforms being held up are voter ID, initiative petition reform and protection from mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. It also notes the 2020 presidential election was conducted properly in Missouri, however there were “many discrepancies and issues with the election process in several states across this nation, which are a cause of great concern.”