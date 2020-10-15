(The Center Square) — With Missouri’s online COVID-19 data dashboard reactivated Wednesday evening after being shut down by a “database extract error” since Saturday, numbers posted Thursday indicate a growing trend in hospitalizations and “positivity” rates among those tested in the state for the disease over the last week.
New numbers posted on the Missouri’s Show Me Strong site show more than 1,400 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals across the state Monday and Tuesday – a record number since the pandemic began in March – and that the state’s positivity rate is at 17.9 percent.
Public health analysts, including Johns Hopkins University, say that positivity rate is more than three times the recommended level for widespread reopening, 5 percent.
The Missouri Hospital Association warned Wednesday if the state’s positivity rate remains above 10 percent much longer, widespread community transmission could overwhelm hospitals.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), 10,780 new cases were documented in the state between Oct. 6-12, a daily average of 1,861 cases a day, the eighth-highest daily average in the nation.
The 64 COVID-19 deaths reported in Missouri during that Monday-to-Monday Oct. 6-12 span was the fourth-highest toll in the nation during the period, according to the DHSS.
Those Oct. 6-12 tallies, already alarming, appear to be below the updated Monday through Wednesday numbers posted Thursday by the DHSS.
On Thursday, the DHSS updated its numbers to document that 150,554 people in Missouri have treated positive for the disease since March, an increase of 14,903 since Oct. 7 and an increase of more than 4,200 just since Monday.
While the dashboard was down for four days, 184 COIVID-19 deaths were added to the state’s death toll, which sat at 2,442 as of Thursday afternoon, far out-pacing the Oct. 6-12 count of 64.
Daily death tolls can vary because of how and when they are reported. They document when a death occurred, which can require revision of daily totals up to three days later depending on when they are reported to the DHSS.
The new data posted Thursday by the DHSS shows the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has exceeded the record number hospitalized with disease the week before, when 1,300 were in hospitals suffering from the disease.
The updated dashboard shows 1,404 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals on Monday and 1,413 were in hospitals on Tuesday.
“Whether we’re in a second wave, or the second crest of the first, our current situation is critical, especially outside of the well-resourced metro areas,” Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon said in a statement.
The MHA’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates hospitals in northeast Missouri and along the state’s southern tier are most stressed with the increase in COVID-19 patients needing to be hospitalized.
According to the association, 19 percent of ICU beds were unoccupied in northwest Missouri hospitals with statewide ICU availability less than 31 percent statewide.
“All hospitals are working to manage to their resources, but staff and space are at a premium and these resources are finite,” Dillon said.
Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands often will help reduce community transmission, he said.
“Until we accomplish that, we won’t be able to address the hospital utilization challenge,” Dillon said.