The top 1 percent of earners in Missouri are taxed at an effective rate of 6.2 percent, compared to the state’s 9 percent tax rate on the middle 20 percent of income earners, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. analysis.
The study, which used data from a 2018 report by the Washington-based Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), did not include federal taxes paid. Missouri ranked 17th on the study’s list of the most tax-friendly states for the rich.
On average, the top 1 percent of earners in the state take in $1.2 million annually, according to 24/7 Wall St.
Nationwide, the top-earning 1 percent of families pay 7.4 percent of what they make toward state and local levies, the ITEP study concluded. The middle 20 percent of U.S. earners, in contrast, paid more – 9.9 percent.
States with no income tax – or a very low income tax – tended to be the most friendly to wealthy individuals, 24/7 Wall St. reported. That’s because those states tend to rely more on more regressive taxes, placing more of a burden on poorer households, the study found.
Which States Are the Most Tax-Friendly to the Wealthy?
|Rank
|State
|Effective Tax Rate for Top 1% of Income Earners
|Effective Tax Rate for Middle 20% of Income Earners
|Average Income for Top 1%
|State and Local Revenue From Sales Taxes
|State and Local Tax Revenue From Income Taxes
|1
|Nevada
|1.9%
|7.6%
|$1.7 million
|39.4%
|0%
|2
|Florida
|2.3%
|8.1%
|$2.3 million
|34.1%
|0%
|3
|South Dakota
|2.5%
|8.9%
|$1.5 million
|39.6%
|0%
|4
|Alaska
|2.5%
|4.3%
|$1.1 million
|8.3%
|0%
|5
|Wyoming
|2.6%
|7.5%
|$2 million
|25.2%
|0%
|6
|Tennessee
|2.8%
|8.5%
|$1.3 million
|41.5%
|1.5%
|7
|Washington
|3%
|11%
|$1.6 million
|46.4%
|0%
|8
|New Hampshire
|3.0%
|8.1%
|$1.5 million
|0%
|1.4%
|9
|Texas
|3.1%
|9.7%
|$1.6 million
|35.4%
|0%
|10
|North Dakota
|4.5%
|8.5%
|$1.3 million
|25.6%
|7%
|11
|Alabama
|5%
|9%
|$955,600
|30.7%
|23.2%
|12
|Arizona
|5.9%
|9.4%
|$1.1 million
|38.7%
|16%
|13
|Pennsylvania
|6%
|11.1%
|$1.3 million
|17.2%
|26.2%
|14
|New Mexico
|6%
|10.2%
|$845,400
|37.8%
|17.4%
|15
|Louisiana
|6.2%
|10%
|$1 million
|41%
|15.7%
|16
|Oklahoma
|6.2%
|10.7%
|$1.1 million
|33.3%
|22.1%
|17
|Missouri
|6.2%
|9%
|$1.2 million
|27.3%
|28.6%
|18
|Michigan
|6.2%
|9.2%
|$1.3 million
|22.6%
|24.2%
|19
|North Carolina
|6.4%
|9.4%
|$1.1 million
|25%
|30.3%
|20
|Colorado
|6.5%
|8.9%
|$1.5 million
|26.5%
|25.4%
|21
|Ohio
|6.5%
|10.7%
|$1.1 million
|28.2%
|25.6%
|22
|Massachusetts
|6.5%
|9.3%
|$2.5 million
|13.8%
|32.7%
|23
|Montana
|6.5%
|7.1%
|$1.1 million
|0%
|29.7%
|24
|Delaware
|6.5%
|5.6%
|$1 million
|0%
|25.8%
|25
|Utah
|6.7%
|8.2%
|$1.3 million
|24.8%
|29.6%
|26
|Kentucky
|6.7%
|11.1%
|$935,400
|20.4%
|33.3%
|27
|Mississippi
|6.7%
|10.8%
|$802,200
|30.6%
|16.7%
|28
|Indiana
|6.8%
|11.1%
|$1 million
|28.4%
|25.5%
|29
|South Carolina
|6.8%
|8.1%
|$992,300
|22.1%
|22.7%
|30
|Arkansas
|6.9%
|10.8%
|$1.1 million
|37.5%
|23.5%
|31
|Virginia
|7%
|9.2%
|$1.4 million
|13.8%
|31.9%
|32
|Georgia
|7%
|9.8%
|$1.2 million
|24.1%
|27.7%
|33
|Idaho
|7.2%
|8.1%
|$1 million
|26.5%
|25.8%
|34
|Kansas
|7.4%
|10.6%
|$1.3 million
|32.1%
|17.1%
|35
|West Virginia
|7.4%
|8.5%
|$702,400
|18.4%
|25.8%
|36
|Illinois
|7.4%
|12.6%
|$1.7 million
|19.3%
|19%
|37
|Wisconsin
|7.7%
|10.1%
|$1.2 million
|19.8%
|27.1%
|38
|Iowa
|7.7%
|10.7%
|$960,000
|22.8%
|23.9%
|39
|Rhode Island
|7.9%
|9.5%
|$1.1 million
|16.6%
|21%
|40
|Oregon
|8.1%
|9.1%
|$1.1 million
|0%
|41.7%
|41
|Connecticut
|8.1%
|12.2%
|$3.2 million
|14.5%
|29.2%
|42
|Maine
|8.6%
|9.6%
|$877,200
|19.6%
|22.4%
|43
|Nebraska
|8.7%
|10.8%
|$1.1 million
|22.4%
|23.1%
|44
|Hawaii
|8.9%
|11.6%
|$984,200
|37.2%
|22.9%
|45
|Maryland
|9%
|10.6%
|$1.5 million
|12.4%
|37.8%
|46
|New Jersey
|9.8%
|10.1%
|$1.9 million
|15.4%
|22.2%
|47
|Minnesota
|10.1%
|9.7%
|$1.5 million
|17.1%
|31.9%
|48
|Vermont
|10.4%
|10.1%
|$993,600
|10.4%
|19.8%
|49
|New York
|11.3%
|12.4%
|$2.5 million
|16.7%
|32.7%
|50
|California
|12.4%
|8.3%
|$2.2 million
|21.9%
|33.8%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.; Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy