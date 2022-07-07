(The Center Square) – The Kansas City Health Department is paying select residents $225 a month as part of a $120,000 initiative to improve communication and awareness surrounding health issues.
Michelle Pekarsky, the public information officer for the health department, told The Center Square Thursday the funding is from the department's budget for violence prevention, paid from Kansas City's Health Levy dollars. The Health Levy was allocated $458,984 for programs in Kansas City's fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget also included $404,800 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Violence Prevention Office.
"The $225 a month is a stipend for their continued learning and training," Pekarsky wrote in an email. "They attend a training once a month to learn new things about the health department and about current health issues, which they can then share with those they meet."
Funding for the program is scheduled to end on June 30, 2023.
Approximately 50 residents from across the city committed to becoming Community Wellness Ambassadors, comprised of business owners, teachers, nurses and others engaging with the public daily. They will receive training in giving presentations and engaging in conversations with residents about services available and other health topics.
"These community ambassadors give us a direct link to residents who may never think to call us or visit us with their questions," Dr. Marvia Jones, health director, said in a statement. "We have many residents who call on us with questions or come in for vaccinations, birth certificates or to report problems in their rental home. But we know there are so many more who don't know about our services and how we can help them. These ambassadors are committed to serving their community and are eager to share important health information."
The Health Department's budget was $35.5 million for fiscal year 2023, an increase of $3.8 million or 12% from the previous budget. Most of the increase was for contracts related to COVID-19 prevention ($2.8 million).