(The Center Square) – A hairstylist who had COVID-19 symptoms and later tested positive for the disease saw 84 clients over the course of eight days working at a Great Clips in Springfield.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department notified the public about the potential for exposure on Friday.
The stylist had symptoms while working at the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missouri, from May 12 to May 20.
The stylist and the stylist' clients were wearing face coverings, according to a news release.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department plans to notify the 84 clients who were potentially directly exposed. Seven coworkers will also be notified.
The department said that because face coverings were used throughout this exposure timeline it hoped there would be no additional cases.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.