(The Center Square) – David Gregory entered Missouri politics six years ago with a goal to improve the performance of government.
His goal hasn’t changed, but he wants to move from representing District 96 in the House of Representatives – an area comprised of south St. Louis County – to state auditor.
“I just got tired of hearing people make promises and not deliver,” Gregory said in an interview with The Center Square. “I know we are very capable of running our government and being far more sufficient and effective. But you see these politicians getting in and then hanging out and doing nothing. I decided I'm going to do something about it, not just sit here and complain.”
Gregory is one of two Republican candidates running for the party’s nomination during the primary election on Aug. 2. Democrat auditor Nicole Galloway, who lost a race for governor to Republican Mike Parson in 2020, announced earlier this year she wouldn’t run for reelection.
Gregory said two key areas of focus for Missouri should be illegal immigration and making sure all pro-life legislation is “buttoned up.” He said state audits should ensure all state and federal funds are being spent legally.
“Our state and federal money cannot be spent on illegal immigration or immigrants,” Gregory said. “The auditor’s office has the authority to investigate and make sure no money or resources are being spent there.”
Gregory earned an accounting degree, a master’s degree in business administration and a law degree from St. Louis University. He said a highlight of his legislative career was conducting an audit of Missouri’s Department of Revenue.
“When I set out to start that audit I had a lot of people scratching their heads,” Gregory said. “They were asking what I think could be done and saying this was a tall order. But that's my background as an auditor and attorney. I have a background in auditing and in this specialized kind of auditing.”
Gregory said his audit revealed $36 million in potential savings for taxpayers, including $13.4 million by restructuring the discounts the state provides to businesses when submitting on-time payments of collected state and local sales taxes. Earlier this month, Galloway made a similar recommendation after auditing the Department of Revenue.
“It was a wonderful objective we were able to accomplish,” Gregory said. “We are living proof that government can get better and be more effective if you have the right leaders in place.”
Gregory supports Parson’s decision to hold a special legislative session to review ways to return some of Missouri’s more than $1 billion surplus to taxpayers.
“I was very much in favor of the tax credit but, honestly, didn’t like that it was only $500 million,” Gregory said. “My hope and prayer is that the legislature decides to give every penny that we have in surplus back to the people.”