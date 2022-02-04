(The Center Square) – After returning $25 million from insurance companies to Missouri consumers last year, the division of the state agency responsible for the effort is being eliminated in Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s 2023 budget.
Parson is recommending the Market Conduct and Financial Examinations division of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) be moved under its “Insurance Operations” division. He's also recommending three positions be eliminated, according to the budget document.
DCI recently reported its mediation work on complaints filed by consumers and other work by its market regulators ensured insurance companies complied with state law. DCI reported 2,581 formal complaints were handled and it assisted approximately 20,000 consumers through phone calls, written inquiries or in person during outreach events during 2021.
“One of our primary responsibilities is to protect Missouri consumers and ensure they are treated fairly by insurance companies,” Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of DCI, said in a statement announcing the annual results of the division’s work. “We are a free resource to help people resolve any disputes they have with their insurance company.”
More than 60 settlements – ranging from corrected health insurance claims to an agreement to stop selling long-term care insurance – with a wide range of insurance companies made in 2021 are posted on the DCI website.
“The Consumer Affairs Division was able to return large recoveries on several complaints related to life insurance and commercial property and casualty insurance, with one in particular totaling over $1 million,” Consumer Affairs Division director Carrie Couch said in a statement. “The largest recovery came early in 2021. While investigating a consumer complaint, the investigator determined other consumers may have been impacted by a company’s internal billing error. The company researched the issue and determined that nearly $3 million in claims had been processed incorrectly.”
The DCI’s release was distributed four business days after Parson released his fiscal 2023 budget. The budget showed “Market Conduct and Financial Examinations” had expenditures of $2,746,249 and 34.3 employees during fiscal year 2021. Approximately $4.3 million was appropriated to DCI for 2022 and it requested the same for 2023.
The governor’s recommended 2023 budget had no funds for the division, moves $3,727,572 and 40 staff to “Insurance Operations” and eliminates $610,577 and 3.3 staff members.
The governor’s recommended budget for “Insurance Operations” increases from an appropriation of $11,199,332 this year to $15,290,472 for next year, an increase of $4,091,140. The number of employees increases from 161 to 198.
“Insurance Operations” will be 22.6% of the governor’s recommended DCI budget of $68.8 million with 764 employees.
"The flexibility allowed in the combining of the insurance budget cores, should the request be approved, would provide the department flexibility in insurance funding use," Kelli Jones, communications director for Parson, wrote in an email to The Center Square. "(There's) no impact to consumers other than giving the department flexible, budgetary tools to accomplish their regulatory responsibilities."
Descriptions of the “Market Conduct and Financial Examinations” department’s responsibilities are identical to the “Insurance Operations” division in the governor’s budget document.
“Market regulation serves two important roles in the insurance market,” Lindley-Myers said in the DCI statement. “The first is to address issues that impact numerous consumers in the market and may involve violations of law that consumers may not know to complain about. The second is to ensure a level playing field for all insurance companies, which encourages competition in the market. Missouri consumers directly benefit from a competitive insurance market when they have more choices in insurance products, companies and better premiums.”