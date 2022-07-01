(The Center Square) – After vetoing a tax credit approved by the Missouri legislature, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday requested a special legislative session to reduce income taxes.
Parson made the announcement the day after approving the state's $47.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023. The state's surplus is projected to be more than $1 billion after he vetoed $500 million allocated for the tax credit. Parson highlighted the budget providing record-level funding for many departments.
"Even with all of these historic achievements, we've always been able to leave some funds on the bottom line," Parson said during an afternoon press conference. "We want to use that to cut taxes and return hard-earned dollars back to Missourians."
In addition to reducing state income tax rates, Parson proposed increasing the standard deduction allowance and simplifying the tax code by eliminating income tax brackets. His plan eliminates state income tax on the first $16,000 in earned income for single filers and $32,000 for joint filers.
"We believe we can better achieve what Missourians were promised through permanent tax relief," Parson said, referring to the legislature's call to return excess tax revenue to Missouri taxpayers. "The answer to record inflation, high gas prices and increasing grocery bills is to give permanent relief, not temporary stimulus."
The plan for a tax credit was a Senate amendment to House Bill 2090.
"One of the first questions will be, governor, can you afford to do this?" Parson asked rhetorically. "And I will tell you, yes, we can. We're still going to have money on the bottom line for years to come. And we're going to be able to work with the legislators to find a path forward to ensure we have money set aside in case the economy does have problems."
Parson also announced the veto of House Bill 1720, a 58-page bill with four agricultural tax credits:
- Retail service stations can get five cents-per-gallon credit when selling higher ethanol-blended fuel;
- Retail service stations can get two cents-per-gallon credit when selling a biodiesel blend of 5 to 10% and five cents per gallon for a blend of in excess of 10% but not more than 20%;
- Biodiesel producers can get two cents for each gallon produced;
- Urban farmers can get a 50% credit for eligible expenses for establishing or improving an urban farm that focuses on food production.
Parson requested the legislature extend the agriculture bill's sunset clauses from two to six years or more.
"We must extend these critical tax credits for a minimum of six years to ensure the effectiveness of the programs and to realize the full economic benefit to Missourians," Parson said. "I am a farmer and I know the struggles our families face."
Parson didn't have a date for the special legislative session but said he hopes to have the income tax reductions and tax credits implemented by Jan. 1, 2023. One scheduling challenge might be the House of Representatives chamber is being remodeled this summer with new carpeting and desks.