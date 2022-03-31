(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson doesn’t see a statewide solution to high gas prices, but he predicted a tax cut and hoped the legislature would increase teacher salaries.
Parson briefly met with reporters on Thursday after touring Miller Career Academy and holding a roundtable discussion with St. Louis Public School leaders. Transportation challenges for students engaged in internships was a topic, but he doesn’t expect a repeal of last year’s state gasoline tax increase or pausing the entire tax for several months as other states are considering.
“I don’t think there’s any question we want to be open to how we can help the everyday people out there just get through this,” Parson said. “But I think more important is the big picture to make sure we’re getting more (production) in the United States. We know that’s been a political hot button. If we have the resources in this country to lower those prices, we should be doing everything we can to do that. We’ve seen what happened when we’re totally dependent on foreign countries.”
Several media outlets reported earlier this week House Budget Chairman Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, removed Parson’s budget request to raise the starting salary for teachers to $38,000. Teacher salaries were discussed during Parson’s roundtable.
“Right now, it’s the focus of this administration,” Parson said. “Everything we can do to help with the workforce, to help with these schools to get these kids ready to go into the workforce is something we want to do. We’ll see how all this comes out in the Senate. At the end of the day, it’s pretty early to predict what’s going to happen or not. But we’re going to be fighting for what we had in the budget and trying to keep promoting what we put in there.”
Parson said the state cut taxes twice during the three years he’s been governor. A third reduction could be possible since state revenue is increasing.
“Our state has done extremely well on the economy side, so chances are we’ll probably cut income taxes again,” Parson said. “As long as we can keep the economy going and be able to do a balanced approach, we’re going to be able to do things like that. Missouri didn’t have to backfill with (federal) ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money. We’re actually able to invest that in the infrastructure and workforce development pieces and that’s a priority for us.”
Parson told students and teachers during the tour and administrators during the roundtable there are 150,000 job openings in Missouri.
“This is a perfect example today, seeing what they’re doing to prepare these kids for the workforce,” Parson said. “Every class you walk into today, whether it’s graphic design, health care, communications, engineering or you name it, those are all high-demand jobs out there.”