(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a disaster declaration after severe storms and tornadoes caused widespread destruction in early December.
“Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Parson said in a statement. “Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities.”
On Dec. 16, Parson announced a joint damage assessment for Dunklin, Pemiscot and Reynolds Counties. When more damage was documented, Bollinger, Iron, Madison and Wayne Counties were added to the FEMA request on Dec. 20. More than $27 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs were identified by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), FEMA and local government officials. State and county damage levels, set by FEMA, must be met before a county can be included in a request for public assistance.
If FEMA approves the disaster declaration, local governments and nonprofit organizations will be eligible for federal reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs. Federal assistance also will be available for repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.
More than 100 families affected by the storms and tornadoes were assisted by two Multi-Agency Resource Centers set up by the state. One was held on Dec. 17 in Defiance in St. Charles County and another on Dec. 18 in Hayti in Pemiscot County.