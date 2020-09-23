(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa Parson, plan to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Teresa Parson was tested for the new coronavirus Wednesday after developing mild symptoms, the governor said during a news conference from the Missouri Governor's Mansion.
The governor also tested positive for COVID-19, according to preliminary results, he said Wednesday.
"We'll still wait to confirm that later today to make sure we have that officially, but right now we are taking all precautions moving forward," the governor said.
Parson said both he and his wife are doing fine. He said he has not had symptoms.
Parson said he plans to continue working on matters of state from the Governor's Mansion. He said he hoped to provide a more details on Thursday and that his focus would be on his wife.
"Take care of yourselves, do the best you can to protect yourselves – social distancing, wear a mask, personal hygiene."
Parson has canceled all of his official and campaign events until further notice.
As a precaution, the governor's staff members were tested for the virus. The results of those tests are pending, according to a statement from the governor's office.
The governor had been traveling earlier this week.
On Tuesday, he attended ceremonial bill signings in Springfield and Cape Girardeau, the opening of a golf course in Hollister and visited the Lincoln University Cooperative Extension Outreach Center in Charleston.
On Monday, he attended ceremonial bill signings in Kansas City and Carthage.