The gross domestic product of Pemiscot County in Missouri dropped 29.8 percent from 2013 to 2018, making it the poorest performing region in the state for economic growth, according to a 24/7 Wall St. study.
Only four states – California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Hampshire – had no counties reporting negative GDP growth during that five-year period, the analysis said. But all states had counties whose economic growth was well below the national average of 13 percent from 2013 to 2018, according to 24/7 Wall St.
Pemiscot County had a GDP in 2018 of $423.6 million, with mining, quarrying, and oil and gas exploration identified as the fastest shrinking industry over the previous five years, the study said. The jobless rate in that region dropped 4.8 percentage points over the five-year period that was examined.
Thirteen counties in the 24/7 Wall St. ranking reported that the local industry in steepest decline was mining, quarrying and oil extraction, which tends to be more volatile than other sectors of the economy, the report said.
Negative economic trends in the counties with shrinking GDP numbers may also be causing residents to move elsewhere, leading to declining local populations, according to 24/7 Wall St.
Weakest Local Economy in Every State
|State
|County With Poorest Performing Economy
|GDP Change From 2013-2018
|2018 County GDP
|Fastest Shrinking Industry
|Unemployment Change 2013-2018 (in Percentage Points)
|Median Household Income
|Alabama
|Lawrence
|-29.5%
|$563.2 million
|Manufacturing
|-4.1
|$44,515
|Alaska
|Yakutat City and Borough
|-33.9%
|$28.4 million
|Educational services
|-1.3
|$65,833
|Arizona
|Gila
|-7.9%
|$2 billion
|Finance and insurance
|-3.7
|$42,092
|Arkansas
|Lee
|-31.5%
|$178.1 million
|Agriculture, forestry
|-4.5
|$28,367
|California
|Colusa
|5.3%
|$1.7 billion
|Administration, waste management and remediation services
|-6.0
|$56,704
|Colorado
|Kiowa
|-25.4%
|$73.8 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-2.7
|$39,784
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|-3.6%
|$7.7 billion
|Arts, entertainment, recreation
|-3.3
|$78,314
|Delaware
|New Castle
|-0.7%
|$42.5 billion
|Information
|-2.8
|$70,996
|Florida
|Union
|-4.7%
|$299.2 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-2.9
|$41,770
|Georgia
|Putnam
|-25.5%
|$445.7 million
|Utilities
|-5.3
|$51,245
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|9.2%
|$61.1 billion
|Utilities
|-2.1
|$82,906
|Idaho
|Custer
|-40.3%
|$177.3 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-4.4
|$39,957
|Illinois
|Saline
|-26.6%
|$849.8 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-4.1
|$41,167
|Indiana
|Pike
|-25.4%
|$690.5 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-3.3
|$52,527
|Iowa
|Fremont
|-30.0%
|$241.3 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-2.3
|$54,281
|Kansas
|Sheridan
|-30.3%
|$131.9 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-0.4
|$56,071
|Kentucky
|Union
|-37.3%
|$593.5 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-2.7
|$42,844
|Louisiana
|St. John the Baptist Parish
|-38.8%
|$2.4 billion
|Transportation and warehousing
|-3.0
|$54,821
|Maine
|Franklin
|-3.0%
|$985 million
|Manufacturing
|-3.7
|$48,053
|Maryland
|Kent
|-1.9%
|$831.8 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-2.9
|$56,009
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire
|5.8%
|$6.7 billion
|Utilities
|-3.4
|$56,674
|Michigan
|Baraga
|-4.9%
|$259.1 million
|Wholesale trade
|-8.4
|$42,444
|Minnesota
|Cook
|-20.5%
|$252 million
|Utilities
|-2.3
|$52,271
|Mississippi
|Tallahatchie
|-31.5%
|$224.6 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-5.8
|$30,028
|Missouri
|Pemiscot
|-29.8%
|$423.6 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-4.8
|$33,390
|Montana
|Petroleum
|-39.2%
|$22.5 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-0.6
|$44,688
|Nebraska
|Hayes
|-36.9%
|$41.3 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-1.2
|$45,515
|Nevada
|Humboldt
|-17.8%
|$1.2 billion
|Construction
|-2.8
|$57,598
|New Hampshire
|Coos
|0.4%
|$1.1 billion
|Finance and insurance
|-2.9
|$45,696
|New Jersey
|Salem
|-12.5%
|$5 billion
|Administration, waste management and remediation services
|-5.0
|$64,309
|New Mexico
|Mora
|-42.7%
|$76.6 million
|Transportation and warehousing
|-5.6
|$26,968
|New York
|Jefferson
|-8.1%
|$5.9 billion
|Government and government enterprises
|-3.6
|$52,268
|North Carolina
|Tyrrell
|-22.2%
|$105.3 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-6.6
|$35,472
|North Dakota
|Slope
|-48.6%
|$57.3 million
|Manufacturing
|0.2
|$63,942
|Ohio
|Adams
|-44.1%
|$835.3 million
|Utilities
|-5.6
|$36,894
|Oklahoma
|Harmon
|-37.4%
|$70.3 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-1.4
|$41,607
|Oregon
|Sherman
|-13.7%
|$583.9 million
|Utilities
|-5.2
|$48,056
|Pennsylvania
|Indiana
|-11.4%
|$3.9 billion
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-2.8
|$46,877
|Rhode Island
|Kent
|-0.5%
|$8.1 billion
|Finance and insurance
|-5.0
|$70,223
|South Carolina
|Clarendon
|-7.2%
|$551.3 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-5.6
|$37,525
|South Dakota
|Potter
|-50.3%
|$137.6 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-0.3
|$53,600
|Tennessee
|Unicoi
|-13.1%
|$494.8 million
|Construction
|-5.6
|$39,851
|Texas
|Wheeler
|-43.6%
|$1.1 billion
|Utilities
|-1.1
|$49,352
|Utah
|Millard
|-8.4%
|$773.8 million
|Agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing
|-0.8
|$60,445
|Vermont
|Caledonia
|-1.7%
|$1 billion
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-2.0
|$49,348
|Virginia
|Halifax
|-13.2%
|$1.3 billion
|Educational services
|-5.0
|$42,289
|Washington
|Ferry
|-1.8%
|$193.3 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-1.8
|$41,924
|West Virginia
|Boone
|-46.2%
|$663.2 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-3.5
|$38,642
|Wisconsin
|Waushara
|-5.9%
|$560.2 million
|Mining, quarrying, oil and gas exploration
|-5.1
|$51,195
|Wyoming
|Johnson
|-19.2%
|$439 million
|Construction
|-1.1
|$55,991
