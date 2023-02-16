(The Center Square) – Attorney General Merrick Garland promised more money for crime intervention efforts on Thursday, and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the initiatives work during an inaugural conference on the programs.
Garland made remarks at the U.S. Department of Justice's first Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative Grantee Conference in St. Louis. Approximately 400 representatives from 47 sites funded by $100 million from DOJ gathered to explore growing the role of community organizations as a "complement to law enforcement."
On Monday, the Missouri Department of Public Safety was awarded a $5.4 million grant from the DOJ. It was part of $231 million awarded to 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia and funded by the $13 billion Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022.
"In the coming weeks, the Justice Department will announce an additional $100 million in competitive funding under this initiative," Garland said. "Those funds will go directly to the agencies and organizations across the country who are our partners on the front lines of protecting our communities and reducing violence."
Garland added the task of violence reduction falls mostly on state, local and community organizations and all require unique solutions.
"We must deploy strategies that are tailored to the needs and are developed by individual communities," Garland said. "We must work every day to build and maintain the public trust that is essential to public safety."
Jones praised the new St. Louis "Cops and Clinicians" teams during her remarks. She said 95% of individuals in approximately 5,000 cases were diverted from arrest and connected to various services during its first year. She said 87% were diverted from emergency rooms and more than 2,000 police work hours were saved. A 9-1-1 diversion program saved approximately 500 ambulance dispatches as situations were resolved without police or emergency medical services.
"Connecting the right professional to the right call and addressing the root causes works," Jones said. "And they help build community trust."
Jones said creation of the Office of Violence Prevention is part of a plan to "reimagine public safety and think beyond outdated models that have not proven to lower crime or make our communities safer."
Last week, the Missouri House of Representatives forwarded legislation to the Senate giving Republican Gov. Mike Parson authority to appoint a special prosecutor in municipalities with homicides exceeding 35 per 100,000. The City of St. Louis has a population of approximately 300,000 and is averaging 214 homicides per year since 2019, according to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
"I think we're excited that we're beginning a process to begin improving Missourians' lives by cracking down on crime," House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, said last week when the legislation passed. "We believe this is a good step forward. We believe people need to be held accountable for what they're doing. And Missourians deserve more. You shouldn't be afraid to walk out and hear gunshots and worry about a neighbor getting shot, your family, your kids going to school, shopping, going to a game. It's unacceptable. Something has to be done."
Jones said the new approaches are necessary as the city faces opposition from the Missouri Legislature.
"At the state level, Missouri has made it impossible for cities like mine to implement common sense gun safety laws," Jones said. "Since the state legislature has repealed gun permit laws, our states' gun homicide rate jumped at least 47%. We have to be honest about the way laxed gun regulations impact our communities and make the work of those in this room more difficult every day."