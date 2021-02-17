(The Center Square) – Rush Limbaugh Jr. began his career in 1967 as a high-schooler spinning afternoon records for a southeastern Missouri radio station his father owned and ended it nearly 65 years later broadcasting to 15 million weekly listeners on more than 600 radio stations nationwide from a studio in his beachfront home in Palm Beach, Fla.
From his native Missouri to his adopted Florida home state, the longtime radio show host was remembered for revolutionizing conservative talk radio and reshaping the Republican Party Wednesday as word of his death broke.
Limbaugh, 70, died after a battle with lung cancer, his wife, Kathryn, announced Wednesday.
“A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless,” Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said. “He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table.”
Born in Cape Girardeau, Limbaugh started working at KMGO-AM while in high school. The station was owned by his father, a well-known attorney. The Cape Girardeau federal courthouse is named for Rush Limbaugh Sr., as is an annual Chamber of Commerce award.
After graduating from Cape High School in 1969, he enrolled in Southeast Missouri State University but left to attend Elkins Institute of Radio & Technology in Dallas to embark on a radio career that would earn him the Presidential Freedom Metal from President Donald Trump in 2020.
In 2012, Limbaugh was inducted into Capitol's Hall of Famous Missourians, his bust joining those of Mark Twain, Walt Disney and Harry Truman.
“This morning, Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh passed away,” Gov. Mike Parson tweeted. “I spoke with his family and we talked of Rush's legacy in our state and across the nation.”
"From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day,” Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said. “He reshaped talk radio and became one of the most powerful conservative voices in our country, but always stayed grounded in his Missouri roots and Midwest values.”
“Rush Limbaugh was one of the most consequential voices in modern conservatism. An entire generation solidified their conservative beliefs with his voice leading the way,” tweeted Missouri Senate Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. “A son of Missouri whose impact will live on for decades to come!”
Limbaugh, who lived in Palm Beach since 1996, was also memorialized by Floridians and state leaders Wednesday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called Limbaugh “the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) — of radio, conservative media, and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”
“Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of media outlets served up pre-cooked liberal narratives,” DeSantis said. “By providing a fresh, conservative perspective, Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media. We don’t know who will succeed Rush as America’s anchorman, but we know no one will replace him.”
“Rush was a giant,” tweeted U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Ft. Walton Beach. “We will miss his clarity on the airwaves and the kindness he brought to those around him. We wish his family comfort in these difficult times.”
Limbaugh’s most famous Florida neighbor, their homes 8 miles apart, expressed condolences on Fox News.
“He was a fantastic man,” former President Trump said. “People, whether they loved him or not, they respected him. They really did.”