(The Center Square) – The former president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and two other aldermen received prison sentences of at least three years for accepting multiple bribes.
U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Clark on Tuesday sentenced former board president Lewis Reed to 45 months in prison for two bribery-related charges and fined him $18,500, the value of the bribes and campaign contributions Reed accepted.
Jeffery Boyd, a former alderman, was sentenced to 36 months for two bribery-related charges in one case and two counts of wire fraud in an insurance fraud case. Boyd also was fined $23,688, twice the amount of the bribes he accepted.
John Collins-Muhammad was sentenced to 45 months in prison and fined $19,500 for two bribery-related charges and one wire fraud charge.
“The victims here – the 300,000 residents of the city of St. Louis – expect their elected officials to do their jobs honestly and honorably, not line their pockets and swap official actions for cash,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a statement announcing the sentences and fines. “I hope this case demonstrates that investigating and prosecuting public corruption has been and will continue to be one of the priorities of the Justice Department and this office.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith’s sentencing memo stated all three aldermen helped a businessman, identified in documents as ‘John Doe,” in several deals with city agencies and sponsored, supported and signed off on multiple bills before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. All three lied to FBI agents until shown photographs and recordings of themselves accepting the bribes, the memo stated.
“This case presents a picture of greed, pure and simple,” Goldsmith wrote. “These defendants sold their elected offices in exchange for cash bribes, campaign donations, and other things of value with total disregard for the best interests of their constituents, the real victims in this case.”
All three pleaded guilty in August to charges filed in a May 2022 indictment.
“Today, a federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement late Tuesday. “These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.”
Two city agencies involved in the bribery case, the Land Redevelopment Authority and the St. Louis Development Corporation, are changing internal processes, Jones said. After the indictments, the Land Redevelopment Authority stopped all sales for the remainder of 2022 and the St. Louis Development Corporation is creating a publicly available scorecard for awarding incentives.