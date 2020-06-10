(The Center Square) – Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid a sex scandal, has filed paperwork to run for a statewide office in 2024.
Greitens filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission for Greitens for Missouri, a committee that would support Greitens bid for a statewide office in 2024 as a Republican.
Earlier this month, Greitens posted a 12-minute YouTube video titled "Raw Deal: The Corrupt Political Takedown of Navy SEAL Gov. Eric Greitens."
Greitens, a rising Republican star and former Navy SEAL, resigned in May 2018 several months into a scandal over a sexual relationship with a former hairdresser and claims he took an explicit photograph of her without permission. He was also accused of misusing a charity fundraising list.
Greitens denied breaking any laws at the time of his resignation.
Gov. Mike Parson, who was the Lt. Governor at the time Greitens resigned, took over as governor for the duration of Greitens’ term.