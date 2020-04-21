St. Louis, Missouri, is holding special elections for two of the city’s 29 board of aldermen seats on May 19, 2020. The filing deadline was April 20. Winners of the special elections will serve until the next regularly-scheduled general election on April 6, 2021.The two seats are up for special election due to the resignation of one board member and the death of another.
The Ward 4 seat was previously held by Democrat Samuel Moore. He was first elected to the seat in 2007 and held it until his death on February 25, 2020. When Moore was last up for election in 2019, he defeated three challengers in the Democratic primary with 53.5% of the vote. He won the general election unopposed.
The Ward 12 seat was previously held by Democrat Larry Arnowitz. He was first elected to the seat in 2011 and held it until his resignation on March 3, 2020. When Arnowitz was last up for election in 2019, he defeated two challengers in the Democratic primary with 74.3% of the vote. He went on to win the general election unopposed.
St. Louis is the second-largest city in Missouri and the 57th-largest city in the U.S. by population.