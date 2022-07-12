(The Center Square) – St. Louis has a reputation as being one of the most violent cities in America.
Forbes was the latest to rate it as the most unsafe city in the U.S.
But the city's police department reports a significant drop in felony arrests over the past eight years. St. Louis police officers made 49% fewer felony arrests in 2021 than they did 10 years earlier despite having more police employees than at any time since 2012.
Felony arrests fell from 15,309 in 2012 to 7,736 in 2021, a 49% drop, according to city's audited financial documents. Misdemeanor arrests dropped from 8,574 to 3,373 over that same span, a 61% drop. The plummet in arrests comes at a time when full-time employment in the police department has increased.
There were 1,872 full-time employees in the St. Louis Police Department in 2021, the most since 2012, when there were 1,940 full-time employees.
A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones directed questions about the number of arrest to the police department. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department didn't respond to questions about the falling number of arrests. Jay Schroeder, the president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, also did not respond to questions about the decline in arrests.