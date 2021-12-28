(The Center Square) – The federal government warned St. Louis city leaders it will reclaim more than $37 million in funds it provided to build and operate a trolley system unless it restarts service in 2022.
The Loop Trolley, a two-mile system running from the western edge of St. Louis to University City, a suburb on the eastern edge of St. Louis County, hasn’t operated since December 2019 due to financial concerns. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded $37.45 million to build the project between 2011 and 2015.
In a letter dated Dec. 27, 2021, Mokhtee Ahmad, a regional administrator with the FTA, stated St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, chairperson of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District, must submit a plan by Feb. 1, 2022, to get the trolley running by June 1, 2022. Failure to do so will result in collection efforts to reclaim the funds.
“In the letter the FTA reemphasizes what Mayor Jones and County Executive (Sam) Page have warned our region about over and over again; failure to fix the Loop Trolley problem will result in a federal clawback of tens of millions of dollars while imperiling our entire region’s ability to receive federal grants in the future – including from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan,” Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Jones, wrote in an email.
In October, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, a federally designated transportation planning organization for the region, denied a $1.26 million plan comprised of local and matching federal money to restart operations. The funds would have covered approximately 70% of operating costs for the trolley for two years with service four days per week.
During a media briefing on Monday, Page said the council’s action might keep the region from receiving future transportation grants.
“That was, unfortunately, short sighted and has put our region at risk to have this money clawed back, which is a black eye for all of us,” Page said. “If this money is clawed back, it will weigh against us in future requests for federal transportation money.”
Jones, elected to the office in April, was recently named chairman of the Trolley District.
“While the mayor did not support the Loop Trolley’s construction, she is committed to fixing this problem to protect our region’s transit dollars and our ability to receive federal support moving forward,” said Dunne, Jones’ spokesperson. “We are assessing our next steps and will keep the public informed on next steps.”
The letter summarized the federal funds provided to the project:
2011: FTA awarded approximately $22.11 million from the FTA’s Urban Circulator Discretionary Program to the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District (TDD), and $2.88 million from the Urban Circulator Discretionary Program to the East-West Council of Governments.
2014: FTA awarded the TDD $1.2 million from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program and $5.86 million from the Surface Transportation Program (STP).
2015: FTA awarded the TDD $5.4 million from STP.
The plan submitted to the FTA stated the trolley would operate seven days per week with five vehicles. When service was suspended in April 2020, the trolley district failed to comply with terms of FTA grants.