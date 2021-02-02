In this May 1, 2017 photo, Tricia Derges, right, stands with Missouri Rep. Lynn Morris after they testified in support of legislation expanding eligibility for Missouri's assistant physician law at a Senate committee hearing at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Derges' application had been denied because Missouri took so long to implement the 2014 assistant physician law, but she could become eligible under new legislation recently passed by the Legislature. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)