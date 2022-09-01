(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan.
The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the General Assembly by proclamation and “state specifically each matter on which action is deemed necessary.” Parson made his proclamation on Aug. 22 and traveled to the state’s larger communities the following week to promote reducing the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.8% and increasing the length of agricultural tax credits.
House Speaker Rob Vescovo, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann on Wednesday issued a joint statement pushing back the beginning of the special session until the veto session on Sept. 14. They described discussions on Parson’s plan as “extremely productive.”
“Because of the important nature of both the tax cut proposal and the agriculture tax credits, we will continue to work together to develop a viable legislative package that can receive strong support in both chambers,” the statement said. “Our intent is to continue discussions next week with the goal of beginning legislative action during the week of Veto Session.”
Kelli Jones, Parson’s communications director, in an email to The Center Square said the governor made no public statement regarding the change.
The Missouri Constitution allows a special session to be called if three-fourths of the members of both chambers and its leaders issue a joint proclamation to convene. However, the proclamation must specifically mention each item to be addressed.
If this week’s discussions included tax cuts for businesses, the Missouri Budget Project (MBP) countered on Thursday with a plan calling for the elimination of a current business income deduction. Limited liability companies (LLCs), S-corporations, partnerships and sole proprietorships filing their taxes through individual income tax returns can exempt 20% of income, according to an MBP analysis. Other Missouri companies pay state tax on most income.
“As a result, the exemption creates an incentive for businesses to change their corporate structure in order to avoid paying state tax,” the MBP document states. “Eliminating this deduction would strengthen the fairness of Missouri’s tax code and help offset the cost of the income tax rate reduction. LLCs and others who would have benefited from the business income deduction would still receive the same or larger tax reduction through the cut in the top rate of income tax.”
MBP’s document embraced the income tax cut and also advocated for improved tax credits for working families and “circuit breaker” programs for seniors relying solely on social security and retired teachers and others relying on state pension plans, exempt from state income tax.