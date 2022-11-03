(The Center Square) – Republicans are poised to have overwhelming majorities in both legislative chambers, but a senator from St. Louis County predicts a somewhat different atmosphere.
"There are going to be so many new people elected," Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, said in an interview with The Center Square on Thursday after joining Republican Gov. Mike Parson for a ceremonial signing of the state's tax cut and farm tax credit bills. "The Senate is going to have a completely different look than it had last year."
Seventeen of the Senate's 34 seats are up for election. The Republicans held 24 seats last session. Seven incumbents are running for reelection. Two seats held by Democrats are up for election. Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, is running unopposed and Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, is challenged by Republican Mary Theresa McLean.
Koenig highlighted legislative priorities he believes should be addressed.
"I definitely think one priority we need to address is women's sports," said Koenig, referring to regulation of transgender athletes. "CRT (critical race theory) and parental rights when it comes to schools… I think there're definitely parents who are upset with what's going on in the schools and we need to empower parents."
Koenig also said reforming the way initiative petitions make it to the ballot and into the Missouri Constitution should also be addressed.
"The House passed several versions last year, so I would expect that to happen again," Koenig said. "I would like them to coalesce around one idea rather than their shotgun approach where they were passing four different bills."
If state tax revenues remain high, Koenig said the Legislature should look at lowering tax rates again.
"With high inflation and what's going on in the economy, I think people are really feeling it in their pocket books," Koenig said. "They're worried that this inflation is going to continue on and that's going to help Republicans" during Tuesday's elections.
Koenig also said the Legislature will address crime during the session beginning in January.
"Clearly, crime is a big issue," Koenig said. "People what to feel safe. Businesses aren't going to move to the state if they don't feel safe. And this is specifically a problem in Kansas City and St. Louis. We definitely have to get the crime rates down."