(The Center Square) – Some Missouri voters approved a new local tax for their online purchases on Tuesday, while others rejected it.
Last year, Missouri became the final state in the nation to pass “Wayfair” tax legislation. It implements the collection of sales and use taxes from businesses not physically located in Missouri. It’s named after the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota vs. Wayfair, Inc., which stated the economic nexus, not the physical nexus, is the requirement for sales tax collection.
Passing Missouri’s “Wayfair” law was the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s top priority during last year’s legislative session. The Chamber stated physical stores in Missouri were at a disadvantage since they had to collect sales tax while e-commerce sites weren’t required to charge tax.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales accounted for 13.2% of all sales in 2021, increasing 14.2% compared to 2020.
Voters in approximately 70 Missouri political subdivisions on Tuesday decided on whether to approve a use tax on their online purchases. The results were mixed.
St. Louis County voters defeated the tax, with 58% voting against. Boone County in central Missouri passed the tax with 54% voting in favor. Columbia, Boone County’s largest city and the location of the University of Missouri’s main campus, also approved the tax, with 58% voting in favor.
David Stokes, director of municipal policy at the Show-Me Institute, said approving the use tax could have helped taxpayers. He said a more expansive tax base could lower other tax rates to fund the government.
“I think local and St. Louis County officials should have been more aggressive about making a commitment that if this passes, they’re going to offset the increase to a substantial degree with cutting other taxes,” Stokes said in an interview with The Center Square. “I think that message would have appealed to people.”
While voters defeated the tax for St. Louis County, 25 municipalities also had the measure on the ballot. Thirteen municipalities, mainly in the southern and western areas of the county, voted against the use tax, while 11, mostly in the eastern and northern areas, approved it. One municipality, the City of Kinloch, voted 8-8 on the tax.
Before the election, government leaders in St. Francois County, in southeast Missouri, said they would lower the property tax if voters approved the use tax. Unofficial results showed 53% of voters disapproved of the tax.
“Except for St. Francois, most were almost trying to hide the fact that it was a tax increase,” Stokes said. “I wish they would have said, ‘Let’s expand our tax base to even things out and then we’re going to give a portion of this money back to you in the form of a property tax cut.’ Or, for cities like Chesterfield that don’t have property taxes, a utility tax cut.”