(The Center Square) – Missouri lawmakers this year adopted a higher education omnibus package that included well-publicized provisions such as compensation for student athletes and the "Students' Right to Know Act," which requires high school students be made “adequately aware of the costs of four-year colleges and alternative career paths.”
But one of the changes enacted by Gov. Mike Parson in July when he signed House Bill 297 into law was its expansion of eligible expenses for those enrolled in the MOST-Missouri's 529 Education Plan to include up to $10,000 for student loan repayments and registered apprenticeships.
HB 297, sponsored by state Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, and passed with bipartisan support, also lifted the tuition cap for state universities/colleges and modified the definition of "eligible educational institution" to include schools and training defined as eligible under Section 529 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code rather than only institutions of postsecondary academic education.
The legislative revisions came after the Missouri Education Savings Program Board, which oversees the MOST 529 program under the tutelage of State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, in 2020 approved a contract extension with Ascensus to manage the program for the next five years at a 26% reduction in fees, which will save investors millions over that span.
The revisions in HB 297 and sustained cost-cutting efficiencies are among reasons cited by Morningstar, an Illinois-based independent education investment research firm, in awarding Missouri’s MOST 529 plan a ‘silver’ rating for the second straight year.
MOST’s “industrious approach to overseeing this 529 plan buffers investors from the sharpest gales of the 529 industry,” states Morningstar’s review, which assessed cost, performance, tax benefits and oversight.
”MOST in Missouri offers a powerful mix of well-resourced and collaborative investment teams, tireless state oversight and enticing fees,” it praised.
Morningstar’s review spanned 62 of the nation's largest 529 plans. Missouri’s MOST 529 was one of 11 accorded "silver” ratings with only three states – Illinois, Michigan, Utah – ranking higher with "gold" ratings.
State-managed investment accounts used for post-secondary education expenses, 529 plans grow tax-deferred with withdrawals tax-free to pay tuition and education expenses. Plans such as Missouri’s MOST 529 were expanded in 2017 to cover K-12 education and in 2019 to pay for some apprenticeship programs.
According to the Missouri’s Treasurer’s Office, more than 183,000 Missourians have MOST 529 accounts, which allow them to contribute up to $550,000 and saves participating families up to $864 each in deferred taxes annually.
MOST 529 contributions have increased $1 billion since Fitzpatrick became state treasurer in January 2019, according to his office.
A Republican running for state auditor in 2022, Fitzpatrick said Morningstar’s ‘silver’ rating is a “continued reflection” of his determination to “make MOST 529 a strong, versatile and cost-effective education plan for Missourians.”
Actions taken by the Missouri Education Savings Program Board under his direction and by lawmakers at his request ”mean that the plan is better suited to serve the needs of Missourians and that participants will keep more of their investment earnings in their 529 accounts, making it a little bit easier to save for education," he said.
Fitzpatrick said MOST 529 could be in line for a "gold" rating in coming years as efficiencies he’s instituted bear bottom-line fruit.
"When I came into office, plan participants had not received a fee reduction in five years," he said. "Last year, I negotiated a contract extension with our program manager that has already resulted in one fee reduction and will reduce fees two times over the next four years."