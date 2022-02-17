(The Center Square) – Missouri’s “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson last year, faces a legal challenge.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Missouri to stop enforcement of House Bill 85. Last week, the Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the law filed by St. Louis and St. Louis and Jackson counties. Arnold, a city of approximately 21,000 people located in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, also filed suit.
The DOJ release stated the Missouri law declares invalid five categories of federal firearms laws. The DOJ also contends the law deters and penalizes federal, state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing those laws.
“This act impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not penalized for doing their jobs to keep our communities safe.”
The 28-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Western Missouri requests an end to enforcement of the law, clarification as to whether state and local officials may lawfully participate in joint federal task forces, assist in the investigation and enforcement of federal firearm crimes, and fully share information with the federal government.
Governments and law enforcement agencies can be fined $50,000 for violating the new law. DOJ contends the penalty is influencing state and local agencies – and individuals within those entities – to withdraw from federal law enforcement operations, including sharing data and ending participation in joint federal task forces.
The DOJ announcement stated the law conflicts with fundamental constitutional principles of supremacy of federal law.
“A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of DOJ’s Civil Division, said in a statement. “This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street.”
The complaint lists the state of Missouri, Gov. Parson and Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt as defendants.
“…the Biden Department of Justice has now filed yet another partisan lawsuit that seeks to attack Missourians’ Second Amendment rights,” Schmitt, a candidate for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The law passed the House by a 110-43 vote on the last day of the 2021 legislative session. Several legislators randomly yelled, “freedom” as the vote was taken.
“Make no mistake, the law is on our side in this case, and I intend to beat the Biden Administration in court once again,” Schmitt said.