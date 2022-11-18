(The Center Square) – Missouri will continue to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits around the state with a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
It’s the third award since 2018 in the competitive grant program. It brings the total amount to $7.37 million provided by the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) to the Missouri attorney general.
The three-year grant will run through September 2025 to pay for the final statewide inventory of tested and untested kits collected before May 2022. The state will provide training to hospitals and law enforcement to ensure all organizations use an electronic sexual assault kit tracking system. The database was developed for victims and survivors of sexual violence to monitor the movement of their kit through the criminal justice system.
“I launched the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019 to clear the backlog of sexual assault kits throughout the state of Missouri, and since then we’ve made great strides in completing that goal,” Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who earlier this month won the election for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, said in a statement. “Now, with this third round of federal grant funding, we will be able to complete this great work on behalf of victims across the state and bring offenders to justice.”
In January, SAKI announced Missouri completed an inventory of 7,020 previously unsubmitted kits.
The latest grant will provide DNA testing for 1,171 additional sexual assault kits and assist local law enforcement agencies in investigating cold cases by providing Violent Criminal Apprehension Program data. Information from the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) also is coordinated. Schmitt’s office said there’s been one conviction obtained from a Missouri SAKI CODIS hit and five additional cases are set for trial.
The 2018 grant funded the first state inventory of the sexual assault kits, the testing of reported and untested kits, and the creation of the online evidence tracking system. The 2020 grant paid for the second inventory of kits, additional testing of reported and untested kits, and the services of a cold case investigator.