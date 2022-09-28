(The Center Square) – Monetary damages for apartment tenants are being sought by the Department of Justice in a lawsuit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Bridgewater Residences Apartments, owned and built by Westminster Properties LLC and LJLD LLC, is alleged to have violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the ADA for failing to design and construct housing units and related facilities to be accessible to persons with disabilities. The lawsuit stems from a complaint to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council. HUD’s investigation found FHA violations and a lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
“For more than three decades, federal law has required multifamily housing complexes to be designed and built with accessible features,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the rights of people with disabilities to ensure that they have equal access to housing, including accessible parking, common areas and related facilities.”
The suit alleges the apartments have significant accessibility barriers, including excessively sloped pedestrian routes from apartment units to public streets and to amenities, such as a dog park, mail center, trash dumpster and the management and leasing office. The complaint also stated there are barriers to accessible parking, inaccessible door hardware and bathrooms and insufficient maneuvering space at entrances to common use areas.
“This lawsuit seeks changes in an apartment complex in which the visually impaired risk injury simply getting the mail,” Sayler A. Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, said in a statement. “Wheelchair users may not be able to get into or use bathrooms, adjust their own thermostats, safely get to their patios or access the complex’s office, dog park and other amenities.”
The lawsuit seeks payment of monetary damages to persons harmed by lack of accessibility, as well as civil penalties to the federal government to vindicate the public interest. It requires the companies to bring the properties into compliance with federal regulations and prohibits the defendants from designing or constructing future residential properties in a manner that discriminates against people with disabilities.
“Builders and developers of multifamily housing complexes must adhere to the requirements of the Fair Housing Act to ensure that persons with disabilities have equal opportunity to live in these properties,” said Demetria McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “HUD applauds today’s action and remains committed to working with the Justice Department to vigorously enforce our nation’s fair housing laws.”