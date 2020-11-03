(The Center Square) — Before early voting concluded Monday in Missouri, a record 827,000 state residents had already voted in Tuesday’s election.
Yet, despite the unprecedented number of mail-in absentee numbers already received, local elections officials are bracing for a massive Elections Day turnout at the polls Tuesday.
The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office Monday projected up to 2.4 million Missourians will show up at elections sites statewide Tuesday and forecast the 2020 presidential election will rival any election in the state’s history for election turnout.
State officials forecast that 3.2 million of the state’s 4.3 million registered voters will cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, with 2.4 million showing up Tuesday.
The 75 percent projected turnout would mark the highest turnout percentage in the state since 1992, when 78 percent of registered Missourians cast ballots in a presidential election won by Democrat Bill Clinton.
The 3.2 million votes would top the 2.9 million cast in Missouri during the 2008 election, when Democrat Barack Obama was elected president.
The 827,978 mail-in ballots reported as received by county elections supervisors Monday morning to the Secretary of State’s Office is nearly three times as many absentee ballots counted in the 2016 presidential election.
Voters could still cast “absentee ballots” in-person at early voting sites in Missouri through Monday evening, so the number of such “absentee” ballots could be further increased by the time Election Day polls open Tuesday.
Despite record levels of early votes, local election offices across Missouri expect to be swamped by as many as 2.4 million voters.
All 163 seats in the Missouri House and 17 of 34 seats in the Missouri are on the ballot, as are all eight of the state’s U.S. House seats in Congress.
The three races consuming much of the closing days’ oxygen are the gubernatorial race between incumbent Republican Mike Parson and Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway; the debate over Amendment 3; and the Congressional District 2 race between four-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and Democratic challenger state Sen. Jill Schupp.
Polls show Parson, 65, has a single-digit lead over Galloway, 38. Both spent the campaign’s final week shoring up support in traditionally friendly areas with dueling bus tours.
Parson visited 33 towns in 14 rural counties in a big red bus during a three-day tour last week the did not include St. Louis or St. Louis County.
Galloway in a blue bus worked I-70 between Kansas City and St. Louis over the last week, visiting union halls and even a shift change at the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, attempting to capitalize on a perceived suburban and blue-collar shift away from President Trump specifically and Republicans generally.
Galloway has continued to pound away at Parson’s COVID-19 response, criticizing his administration for removing 100,000 children from Medicaid and claiming the governor “has failed” to protect state residents and the state’s economy by anchoring himself too closely with Trump and his administration’s much-maligned policies.
Parson, meanwhile, reiterates he not issue a statewide mask mandate or impose any other rules better administered by local governments. He has espoused his Christian values and rural roots in last-ditch pitches, saying lawlessness and socialism are two urgencies he will address.
The battle between Wagner and Schupp in CD 2 is, according to most pundits, the only one of eight state congressional elections considered close.
Republicans have represented CD2 31 of the last 33 years with Wagner, a former Missouri Republican Party chair and U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, winning her first two re-elections in landslides.
But in 2018, Wagner edged a relatively unknown Democrat challenger by only 4 percent. She faces a more formidable, well-known opponent. Schupp served six years in the Missouri House and, after defeating current Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in 2014, six years in the Senate.