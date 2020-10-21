(The Center Square) — The COVID-19 pandemic cost Missouri more than 350,000 jobs and forced Gov. Mike Parson to slash nearly a half-billion dollars from the state’s $35 billion Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Although as many as 200,000 of those jobs have been recovered and Parson has restored $133 million in cuts to the budget, “the economic damage caused by COVID-19 has been catastrophic, and families everywhere are scrambling to tighten their belts and make ends meet,” writes Scott Tanner in a Show-Me Institute blog.
The disease has not spared local governments either, according to Tanner, an associate editor at the Show-Me Institute, a nonprofit based in St. Louis and Kansas City that describes itself as “the only think-tank in Missouri dedicated to promoting free markets and individual liberty.”
“Which is why it was surprising to see the proposed St. Louis County budget for 2021 include no budget cuts” despite a projected 9.5-percent decline in revenues, Tanner writes.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in early October submitted a proposed $848.5 million FY21 budget to the county council that includes $4.3 million in pay raises for employees, a significant increase in police spending without cuts in services or workforce.
St. Louis County, with more than 940,000 residents is Missouri’s most populous county. Nearly one-in-six Missourians live in the county.
“Fair compensation for our employees is essential to retaining and recruiting top workers for St. Louis County,” Page said in a four-page letter to the council, noting the county’s non-public safety employees have gone without a pay increase eight of the last 12 years.
“I am proud of our workforce and how our employees have risen to the challenges this pandemic has brought,” Page wrote. “Their dedication has allowed us to continue providing the services our residents depend on. I also appreciate the work of our department heads who made cuts to their departments to help offset the loss of revenue caused by this pandemic.”
Page’s proposed $848.5 spending plan is actually 2-percent less than this year’s budget, but “how is the county going to account for the 9.5-percent shortfall in revenue?” Tanner asks. “Tax increases, of course.”
Page told the seven-member St. Louis County Council in his budget request letter that rather than identify areas the budget could be further trimmed during the pandemic, the county will “identify additional revenues” to sustain existing programs.
Among those options, Page suggested, is increasing property tax millage rates. If the council won’t do it, he said it could be done by asking voters in a ballot initiative to do so.
“Why raise taxes on citizens already struggling in the midst of an economic calamity instead of looking carefully for cuts?” Tanner asked.
The county could also see a $10 million annual boost in sales taxes, Page said, if the state Legislature would adopt an “e-fairness” measure to collect sales taxes from online out-of-state vendors.
In the wake of the 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair case, every state in the nation adopted measures to capture online sales taxes. Evert state, that is, except two – Missouri and Florida.
“The budget I proposed is a starting point for what must be a much larger conversation about the County’s future,” Page wrote to the council.
The proposed spending plan includes an increase of $877,000 to implement the second of a three-year program to establish a $15 per hour minimum wage in county government, $5.7 million in additional Public Safety Sales Tax (Prop P) funds to pay for police pay increases and an additional $273,350 for the ShotSpotters contract.