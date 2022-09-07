(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6.
On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and Senate released a joint media release stating legislators would continue working together “to develop a viable legislative package that can receive strong support in both chambers.” They said discussions would continue this week, and the legislators would take up the governor’s call during next week’s veto session.
“I’m not sure what those conversations are,” Parson said Wednesday during an event in St. Louis. “We have not been in contact with the House or the Senate to know what they’re thinking. All I can tell you is we’re trying to help agriculture in our state and we’re trying to give money back to people because we have a huge surplus in our state. If we can’t get those two things done, we probably need to reevaluate what we’re doing.”
Parson called for a special legislative session with two items – extending agricultural tax credit programs and reducing the personal income tax from 5.3% to 4.8%.
“I think we’re seeing they may all be in the same party, but they’re all not swimming in the same direction all the time,” Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis and ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee said in an interview with The Center Square. “We’re seeing some dysfunction play out. But if there’s one thing that brings Republicans together, most of the time it’s tax cuts.”
Missouri had approximately a $4.9 billion surplus when the 2021 fiscal year ended on June 30. When Parson met with Democrats during the weeks before calling the special session, Merideth said the governor wasn’t considering cutting corporate income taxes.
“He said to us in our meeting that he doesn’t think it would be helpful for Missouri,” Merideth said. “We have close to the lowest business tax rate in the country and getting rid of it isn’t going to help our business climate.”
Parson emphasized the Legislature had its chance to cut corporate and other taxes during this year’s regular session and could take it up again in the future.
“We’re not going to have an omnibus tax cut bill in Missouri,” Parson said. “These are two simple things we feel like we can get done and everybody can understand them.”
Merideth said the primary reason for Republicans to have a special session for a tax cut is to avoid other issues before the November general election.
“They want to distract Missourians from things they’re mad about, like reproductive rights,” Merideth said. “They don’t want that right before an election. That’s the only reason we’re doing a special session. They want voters to focus on this instead of all the other things they’re mad about.”