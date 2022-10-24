(The Center Square) – Missouri’s test scores for math and reading in the fourth and eighth grades mirrored a national downward trend since the assessments were last conducted in 2019.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assesses students in fourth and eighth grades throughout the nation in math and reading every two years. After canceling its nationwide assessment due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions in 2021, the NAEP deferred testing until 2022.
Nationally, students experienced the steepest declines ever in math, especially for those in eighth grade. Math scores dropped by eight points for eighth graders, as 38% performed below NAEP basic achievement levels. No state posted gains in math in either grade, and most posted declines.
Missouri dropped from a score of 280.76 in 2019 to 272.15 in 2022. The percentage of eighth graders in the state at or above basic math levels dropped from 70% in 2019 to 61% this year; fourth graders declined from 80% to 72%. Nationally, 74% of fourth graders and 60% of eighth graders were at or above basic levels.
The percentage of eighth graders in Missouri at or above basic reading dropped from 74% in 2019 to 67% this year; fourth graders dropped from 64% to 60%. Nationally, 61% of fourth and 68% of eighth graders were at or above basic levels.
“The results serve as another indicator that high-quality instruction matters,” Margie Vandeven, Missouri Commissioner of Education, said in a statement. “It’s clear that the pandemic had an impact on student learning and that there is work to do. We must use this information, alongside state and local metrics, to continue accelerating post-pandemic learning with improved systems and processes to meet the needs of each student.”
The NAEP results show that 37% of fourth graders scored below basic reading levels, and 30% of eighth graders did the same.
“This must be a wake-up call for the country that we have to make education a priority,” Beverly Perdue, former governor of North Carolina and chair of the National Assessment Governing Board, said in a statement. “The eighth graders who took NAEP last spring are in high school today. We must invest in education so resources and supports are in place to accelerate student learning and close gaps that predated — but were exacerbated by — the pandemic. Otherwise, students will graduate and enter college and the workforce without the skills and knowledge we need to be globally competitive.”