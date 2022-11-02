(The Center Square) – Taxes and addressing St. Louis County's $41 million budget deficit were addressed in a debate by candidates running for county executive.
Incumbent Democrat Sam Page and challenger Republican Mark Mantovani, who entered the race in September, answered questions for almost an hour Tuesday night in a televised debate, one week before the Nov. 8 election.
The Republican Central Committee in St. Louis County chose Mantovani as its candidate on Sept. 12, more than a month after Katherine Pinner won the party's nomination during the August primary. Pinner defeated the term-limited Rep. Shamed Dogan, the only Black Republican in the Missouri Legislature. Pinner then dropped out of the race, changed her mind and dropped out again in September.
Mantovani, 68, is a retired marketing executive who ran as a Democrat and lost two previous elections for the position.
The county council elected page after County Executive Steve Stenger resigned after he was indicted and pleaded guilty to three federal counts of bribery and mail fraud in a pay-to-play scheme in 2019. Page won an election for the position in November 2020 as he defeated challenger Paul Berry, with 58% of the vote.
Page said the county changed almost every service it provides during the last two years to improve efficiency. However, he didn't rule out a tax increase.
"We would consider going back to the voters to look at the question of an online sales tax," Page said. "It's unfair to our local small businesses because their customers pay that tax and those purchased online do not."
Mantovani said his experience in the private sector would allow him to change the development of the county budget.
"There's only one person on this set, and I think here, who has actually run an organization with a balanced budget," Mantovani said. "I welcome those opportunities to try to bring this budget in line. I don't anticipate any need to raise taxes because I think there's that much waste, fraud and abuse."
Page countered Mantovani's argument by stating that 48% of the county's budget funds public safety.
"If you're talking about cutting the county budget, you're talking about cutting public safety and I would urge caution there," Page said. "It's the most important issue in front of us. It's easier to talk about platitudes of waste and fraud and abuse. It's very difficult to point to something in the county budget that doesn't provide a service."
Both candidates were asked to address what county government could do to help citizens deal with inflation.
"We have to make certain we're not increasing taxes because property taxes are s significant contributing part to their overhead in retaining their property," Mantovani said. "And I don't know that the County Executive has indicated that he would not raise taxes in light of the budget challenges that we have."
Page replied by stating county government is limited in its ability to influence the effects of inflation.
"We focus on the things that we are in control of and that's generally public health and public safety, roads and bridges and some human services and social support," Page said. "We have those programs and very active rental assistance, affordable housing and programs to provide food for people who are struggling."