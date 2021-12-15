(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis dropped from fifth to seventh in the 20th annual list of “Judicial Hellholes” published by the American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRF).
St. Louis was rated seventh on ATRF’s list of eight states and cities with “excessive litigation impacts,” according to a news release. The report called St. Louis a perennial “Judicial Hellhole,” but progress was made through state legislative reforms.
“But while the legislature has prioritized civil justice reform, there is more work to be done,” the ATRF report states. “The future success is contingent on the St. Louis court’s proper application of new statutes. Some St. Louis judges have a history of ignoring state law and U.S. Supreme Court precedent regarding expert evidence standards, personal jurisdiction and venue, and damage awards."
The leader of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (MATA) and the American Association for Justice (AAJ) were critical of the list and the ATRF.
“This organization doesn’t care about the little guys,” Ken Barnes, president of MATA, told The Center Square. “When you look at this organization, all they care about is corporate profits, pure and simple. They put profits over people and this is a prime example of that.”
"It is hard to imagine that for 20 years, corporations that manufacture dangerous products, abuse workers, or otherwise want to avoid accountability for their misconduct have been paying ATRA to publish this fish wrapper,” Peter Knudsen, communications director for AAJ, said in a statement. “All Americans benefit when we have a strong court system where everyone has a fair chance to seek justice. We look forward to fighting for another 20 years, and beyond, against corporate interests like ATRA that seek to undermine the courts and tilt the scales in their favor."
In a briefing with reporters, Tiger Joyce, ATRF president, praised the efforts of Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson for judicial reform efforts, but said more work needs to be done. Joyce said Missouri and other states must work for “innovator liability” and be aware of “restatements of law” promoted by the American Law Institute (ALI).
“Innovator liability will require liability be imposed on a manufacturer that doesn’t actually make a product,” Joyce said. “This arises often in the pharmaceutical industry, but it's an issue that could arise in multiple contexts.”
Joyce said ALI is focused on reducing arbitration to settle contract disputes between consumers and companies.
“Proposed restatement of consumer contracts, which looks to eliminate or significantly curtail arbitration, is an effort to eliminate or dramatically alter routine consumer contracts,” Joyce said. “This will give a judge a new and managerial type of role in a lot of cases. In the the purchase of a car, it could change the lease or lending terms for monthly payments.”
The report praised Senate Bill 51, signed into law in July by Gov. Parson, to limit the liability for COVID-19 exposures in business and health care. It also encouraged continued work on personal injury legislation to reduce the amount of time to file a claim from five to two years from the date of injury.
ATRF estimates lawsuit abuse results in $160 billion in excessive tort costs, averaging $488 per American.
Barnes emphasized Americans should trust the Seventh Amendment in the U.S. Constitution when analyzing the judicial system.
“All of us have a right to hold corporations equally accountable to individuals and a jury trial is a fundamental constitutional right,” Barnes said. “Yet, corporations are trying to erase that. What’s their motivation? They want to save money and make more profit. So they’re going to produce this propaganda in an effort to shape legislation.”
Barnes said tort reform is a form of “big government” intervening in the judicial system.
“It is the antithesis of the constitutional rights that we all should enjoy,” Barnes said. “It’s the antithesis of what the Republican Party, for example, should stand for which is a free-market society. That’s what a jury trial of peers gets to determine – who’s right, who’s wrong and what’s fair.”