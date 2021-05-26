Workers toil on a project to replace old water lines under Main Street as part of work to update water and sewer systems as well as prepare the road for the expansion of a street car line in Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, March 30, 2021. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities with a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag.