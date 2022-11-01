(The Center Square) – Voters in Clay County will decide on Tuesday whether to lower the commercial property surtax rate by 10%, but it could have been a larger decrease.
“When we first started, we talked about reducing it by 50%,” Jerry Nolte, Commissioner of Clay County, said in an interview with The Center Square. “That was clearly going to be very difficult to get through. So we made it a more modest decrease. There were still people unhappy about that, but at least we have a better shot of getting it passed.”
Proposition A would reduce the commercial property surtax levy from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44, effective July 1, 2023. The tax rate is currently the third-highest in the state, behind St. Louis County (1.70) and the City of St. Louis (1.64). If the new rate passes, it would be equal to Jackson County to the south. However, counties in the surrounding area have rates ranging from 29 cents per $100 assessed valuation (Ray County) to 41 cents (Clinton County).
Several political subdivisions are informing voters of the impact of the possible $1.7 million reduction. The North Kansas City School District, the second-largest in the state, would lose approximately $700,000 in tax revenue.
“Part of our message is making sure voters understand this will have an impact not just on schools, but every municipality, library district, Tri-County Mental Health Services, law enforcement and others,” Tammy Henderson, executive director of Community Relations and Legislative Affairs with North Kansas City Schools, said in an interview with The Center Square.
Laclede County also is putting a reduction of its commercial property tax rate on the Nov. 8 ballot. The commercial surtax doesn’t adjust downward when assessment values increase and can only be lowered by a vote.
In the 1980s, the commercial surtax replaced a tax on business inventories on Dec. 31. Many businesses attempted to limit inventories at the end of the calendar year to avoid taxes and immediately replenish inventories on Jan. 1. The new tax rate was revenue neutral – equal to the amount they were paying.
“I’ve heard anecdotes from people remembering this as a real pain,” David Stokes, the director of municipal policy for the Show-Me Institute, told The Center Square. “That’s why people liked it at the time. But now it’s almost 40 years later and tax rates are still set on the economic conditions of 1985 and they’re hard to change.”
Stokes said the proposed tax cut could help the long-term growth of Clay County and make it more competitive for businesses. Clay County’s population is 255,518 in 2021 compared to 141,716 in 1985, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nolte said he expects voters to pass the initiative.
“I think we have a couple of things in our favor,” Nolte said. “First, there’s the fairness argument and the rhetorical question as to why our county businesses should be taxed at a higher rate than Jackson County? There should be a level playing field and I think that will have some bearing on the vote.”