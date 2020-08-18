(The Center Square) – Kansas City residents are still feeling the effects of a spring chill that left many orchards bare.
Sunflower Orchards owner Lance Hall estimates that his store lost about half its crop to the harsh conditions.
“In a normal year, we would have peaches right up to the end of the market,” Hall told the Kansas City Star. “If you have homegrown peaches, they’re in demand.”
During one recent outing, Hall brought less than a truckload of peaches to Overland Farmers Market when normally he’d have two shipments.
All across the region, the story is much the same, and in some cases even more depressing.
Tubby Fruits Peach Orchard owner Mark Angermayer said he lost about 95% of his peach crop this year.
“It’s 90% of our revenue,” he added. “It hurts bad.”
Angermayer said he saw the handwriting on the wall when the area suffered at least two subfreezing days in April. According to The star, peach buds form in April and can survive temperatures of as low as 30 degrees, anything below that for an extended period can kill the fruit.
“Sure enough, it just wiped out almost the whole crop,” he added. “One out of 10 years is a goose egg year like this. It’s not a complete goose egg year, but I’m calling it a goose egg.”
In St. Joseph, Schweizer Orchards also lost much of its crop, leaving owner Cory Schweizer with a sickening feeling in the pit of his stomach.
“It’s not completely gone, but it’s down and it hurts,” he said.
Neighboring states Arkansas and Tennessee have also been hurt by the conditions, forcing some farmers to turn to other options like trying to push other crops as headline attractions.
“This is one of those years where at the end of the year I’ll actually not only show a loss, but it’ll be a real loss,” Angermayer said.