(The Center Square) – Chewy Inc., an online pet food and products seller, plans to bring 1,200 jobs to Missouri as it builds an 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Belton.
“Now more than ever, Missouri’s innovative businesses, logistics infrastructure, and talented workforce are critical to our economy,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “Chewy's decision to expand in Belton and create new jobs for Missouri families is a testament to our ongoing business strengths as we work to recover from COVID-19. We welcome Chewy to Missouri and look forward to working together as the company grows and invests in our state.”
Chewy, a publicly-traded company with headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida, and Boston, sells pet products from more than 2,000 brands. It has 15 locations in the U.S., including 6.1 million square feet of fulfillment space. The company was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
“We are thrilled to open our first fulfillment center in Missouri and continue to grow our team. We’re so excited to be a part of this community and look forward to having a presence in the region,” Chewy spokesperson Diane Pelkey said in a statement.
State and local officials worked with the Kansas City Area Development Council, Missouri Partnership, City of Belton, Cushman & Wakefield, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire, QPS Employment Services, Aerotek and KC SmartPort to bring Chewy to the area, according to a news release.