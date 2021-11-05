(The Center Square) – Cape Girardeau city leaders say they’ll be able to compete in recruiting and retaining members of its city workforce after voters passed a use tax on Tuesday.
The initiative was approved by 61.5% of 3,162 voters casting ballots. Voter turnout was about 9% of the city’s 34,000 registered voters; the population is about 40,000.
About half of Missouri’s cities with populations greater than 2,000 have use taxes, a tax placed on goods purchased out of state for delivery to the state. Missouri requires a local government's use tax to be the same as its sales tax.
Although an online sales tax mechanism was passed by the Missouri legislature earlier this year, revenues won’t be collected until early 2023. Even with a one-year delay, city manager Kenneth Haskin said the promise of revenue from the 2.75% use tax will help Cape Girardeau retain employees in law enforcement, public works and other departments.
“If you're not able to retain the best and the brightest and you're losing them to other cities, states and elsewhere in our region, then we know we've got a problem,” Haskins said. “We had to be able to capture those Internet sales.”
The same use tax was defeated on Tuesday by two other cities southeast Missouri. Voters in Jackson, with a population of about 15,000, defeated the initiative for the fourth time in seven years, with 57.1% voting against. In Delta, with a population of about 400, it was defeated by 70% of voters.
"I still say I'm disappointed in the results, certainly, and our Board of Aldermen will need to evaluate the results and see what options we have," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs told the Southeast Missourian. "This was an opportunity to generate more revenue for Jackson but maybe there are other things we can do. The use tax is such a growing source of commerce, though, that future boards will have to consider it."
Haskin said the city’s efforts to educate voters on tax fairness led to reception of information about maintaining or improving government services.
“We wanted to make sure we went after this from a grassroots level and engage the public,” Haskin said. “Our supporters were more involved than in the past and it certainly looks like it paid off for us.”
Senate Bill 153, signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on June 30, enacted legislation commonly called the “Wayfair tax.” It implements collection of sales and use taxes from businesses not physically located in Missouri. It’s named after the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota vs. Wayfair, Inc., allowing states to collect the taxes.
Missouri became the last state in the nation to pass “Wayfair” legislation. After serving in city governments in Arkansas and Texas, Haskin was surprised to learn Cape Girardeau and other Missouri cities weren’t receiving online sales tax revenue.
“This levels the playing field,” Haskin said. “And it’s not just from an overall economic standpoint, but for our brick-and-mortar businesses.”
Cape Girardeau is the largest city by population in the southeast region of Missouri. The 2021-2022 city budget projected $41.7 million in tax revenue, less than 2% more than the amount collected in 2018-2019 but 5% below 2019-2020 total taxes.
“It is imperative that the city take steps over the next two to three years to replace the one-time revenue sources with reoccurring revenue sources,” the 2021-2022 budget document states. “If this does not occur the city will be forced to reduce the amount of service it provides its citizens.”
“We’re a hub in the southeast region of the state, we’re behind and need to catch up,” said Haskin, who became Cape Girardeau's ninth city manager after Scott Meyer retired in June. “We need to catch up really fast because when you look at Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and the surrounding areas, we’re competing with them for quality employees. And if we’re not competitive, we won’t be attractive.
“I’m certainly grateful for the voter confidence in the city. This type of response from the citizens regarding a tax says a lot. It tells me we’re headed in the right direction as a city, state and as a region.”