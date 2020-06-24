(The Center Square) – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is now supporting a ballot proposal that could mean Medicaid benefits for thousands more low-income adults.
In announcing the organization’s support for the proposal, President and CEO pointed to the findings in a recent Regional Economic Models, Inc. study that concluded expanding the program is likely to create upwards of 65,000 jobs over the first four years of the program.
“Let’s not miss this chance to bolster our economy during this recovery while expanding access to healthcare for our fellow Missourians,” Mehan said in a statement.
Currently, the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t extend benefits to most adults that don’t have children and boasts one of the nation’s lowest-income eligibility thresholds for parents. If approved, the ballot proposal would extend coverage to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which comes to just under $18,000 for an individual and in the neighborhood of $30,000 for a family of three.
Regarded as one of the state’s most influential business groups, the Chamber's support for the proposal is seen as critical because of its widespread influence among Republican elected officials, including Gov. Mike Parson.
The study was done by Massachusetts-based economic analytics firm Regional Economic Models Inc. and commissioned by the Missouri Foundation for Health.