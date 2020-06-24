Campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday, May 1, 2020. The Healthcare for Missouri campaign said it gathered nearly 350,000 signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income adults. If enough valid signatures are verified, the measure would appear on the November 2020 ballot.