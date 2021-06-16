(The Center Square) – The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $18.8 million to 29 recipients through its Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program. Funded projects included improving infrastructure, strengthening public buildings, purchasing generators and improving disaster warning systems.
The largest was a $5 million award for Branson to design and construct a 2,200-foot-long flood wall around a wastewater treatment plant.
Throughout the last 10 years, the facility was threatened by flood waters due to historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. If the treatment facility floods, millions of gallons of raw sewage will enter Lake Taneycomo and cause catastrophic environmental damage.
“When disaster strikes, it can be devastating for communities and families,” Rob Dixon, director of the DED, said in a statement. “We want to build more resilient and prepared communities in order to protect the lives and livelihoods of Missourians.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes news reported the overall cost of the project will be $14 million and Branson officials estimated a cost of $100 million if it relocated the facility.