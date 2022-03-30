(The Center Square) – No one opposed a bill to require Missouri schools to test for lead in drinking water during a recent legislative hearing. But many questioned the best ways to meet the legislation's and the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommended maximum level of one part per billion.
"I have heard a lot of things in this building and I have yet to find anybody who is 'pro lead' in school drinking water," David Jackson, a lobbyist for the Natural Resource Defense Council, testified during a hearing of the House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee on Monday. "So I think we're on the same page there. But it's one of those complicated issues where it's just a matter how you tackle it."
House Bill 2532, sponsored by Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, creates the "Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act." It would require all schools to provide drinking water with a lead concentration level below one part per billion beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Schools would be required to inventory all drinking and non-drinking water sources in each building. If lead levels exceed one part per billion, schools will be required to install filters to reduce lead in drinking water and post warning signs at all fixtures stating the water is not to be used for cooking or drinking.
School districts will be required to prioritize early childhood, kindergarten and elementary school buildings. The legislation authorizes school districts to seek reimbursement from federal and state sources to cover costs incurred to comply with the bill's requirements.
"We have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money," said Bailey during testimony, referring to federal COVID-19 funds in state coffers. "You guys know me. I'm pretty conservative, especially fiscally, and I don't like to spend a nickel. However, this money is there and if we can do something good for these kids, I'm all for it. We all know lead (levels) are bad and lead in the water in schools has been neglected for several years."
The bill would require each school to publish all testing results and any interim or permanent lead remediation plans on the school's website within two weeks of receiving the results. The legislation would also require districts to give parents an opportunity for a public meeting to discuss the results.
School buildings constructed after 2014 will be exempt from installing, maintaining or replacing filters. Jeff Faust, a principal with Environmental Consultants, testified the age of school buildings doesn't correlate with drinking water meeting the suggested standard.
"We've tested literally hundreds of school districts and some below the poverty line haven't fared well in test results," Faust said. "And some of the fanciest schools you know haven't tested well. I can tell you as somebody who has done a lot of testing of lead and the dangers associated, it doesn't know any boundaries."
T.S. Graven, a legislative liaison for Missouri's Department of Natural Resources, testified that the department's testing for lead occurs as water flows from treatment facilities. He stated the federal Environmental Protection Agency requires action when lead levels exceed 15 parts per billion.