(The Center Square) – Missouri would become the 49th state with a distracted driving law if a bill moves through the legislature. Currently, only Missouri drivers under age 21 are prohibited from distracted driving – texting or using a cell phone or other wireless device. Missouri and Montana are the only states where texting while driving remains legal.
House Bill 1487, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City, creates the traffic offense of distracted driving for those operating a commercial or noncommercial motor vehicle or school bus while using an electronic wireless communication device unless it's being used for navigation. If the bill becomes law, distracted driving would be a moving violation with fines and points assessed to licenses.
"Nowhere in current law does it say it's wrong or unsafe for someone 22 or older to text and drive," Porter said on Wednesday during testimony before the Downsizing State Government Committee. "In fact, it falsely implies that, magically, once a driver turns 22, they're experienced enough to drive and manipulate a cell phone while driving. The current law also doesn't say it's wrong or unsafe for a driver of any age to Snapchat, TikTok, FaceTime or watch an episode of Ozark on Netflix while they're driving. And, yes, those things are increasingly happening every day."
Porter, an insurance agent for more than 31 years, said accidents caused by distracted driving affect many aspects of life.
"Distracted driving doesn't just result in human suffering," Porters said. "There's a real economic impact from these crashes that everyone in our state will pay for if we continue to ignore distracted driving. We will continue to spend tax dollars for emergency services to respond to crashes."
Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O'Fallon, questioned how law enforcement could observe violations and stated drivers deal with numerous distractions. During testimony by Nicole Hood, an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), Lovasco reminded the committee about a bill he introduced to limit MODOT's digital highway signs due to possible distractions.
"Aren't those types of signage a pretty big distraction for drivers in the same way that looking at something that's in their hand would be?" Lovasco asked.
Hood stated that studies show digital highway signs are effective in assisting drivers in traveling safely. She testified MODOT had 336 work zone crashes, including two fatalities, due to distracted driving in 2021.
Angela Nelson, a representative of the AAA of Missouri, quoted a Remington Research Group report stating 69% of Missourians support the legislation.
"So why do so many Missourians want a hands-free law?" Nelson asked. "It's probably because they've seen the drivers in front of them or in the lane next to them weaving while they're on their cell phone."
Richard Brownlee, representing State Farm Insurance, testified that the legislation is the most important bill this session as it impacts all Missourians.
"Everybody has a cell phone and almost everybody has a car," Brownlee said. "Almost all of us use phones or have some sort of weird addiction to them. And all distractions are deadly in cars."
Lt. Collin M. Stosberg, the legislative liaison for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said almost 15% of fatal crashes involve distracted driving. He said the state's traffic fatalities, approximately 800 annually for almost a decade, are now increasing to approximately 1,000 over the last two years.
"The spirit of this bill and the spirit of the law will save lives," Stosberg said. "Just like with everything else, you have to have enforcement to go along with compliance."