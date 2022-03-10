(The Center Square) – A bill that would award state tax credits for establishing urban farms in Missouri food deserts and creating an outreach program in those areas received bipartisan support.
House Bill 1919, sponsored by Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins, D-St. Louis, would give up to a 50% state tax credit for eligible expenses when establishing an urban farm in a food desert. The bill also would require the Department of Agriculture to create the “Socially Disadvantaged Communities Outreach Program” to encourage activities to support and promote urban agriculture and provide education and skills training related to food production.
When she introduced a similar bill last year, Collins distributed packets with documents showing large numbers of vacant lots in St. Louis where urban gardens could be started.
“In the City of St. Louis and urban areas, we can be a part of the biggest industry in Missouri, which is agriculture,” Collins told the Agriculture Policy Committee during a hearing this week. “We have so much land and that’s not to say every piece of land should be a farmer’s market or a community garden. But those incentives could help lead us toward equity in food and health.”
The bill defines food deserts as a census tract with a poverty rate of at least 20% or a median family income of less than 80% of the statewide average. The area must have at least 500 people – or 33% of the population – located at least a quarter mile from a full-service grocery store in an urban area.
Rep. Yolanda Young, D-Kansas City, who operates a small urban farm business, said the tax credit would be welcomed and supportive.
“I won’t go into all of the challenges, but they run from acquiring land to figuring out how you’re going to get your water, maybe not unlike some of our rural farmers that sit on this committee,” Young said. “But there are some unique challenges that we face as urban farmers and it can be very costly – almost inaccessible – for a lot of people who want to do this.”
The proposed tax credit can’t exceed the taxpayer’s state tax liability in the tax year it’s claimed. The maximum credit would be $5,000 for each urban farm and can be accumulated over three tax years until the full credit is claimed. The state would authorize $100,00 in credits and the program would sunset six years after its effective date.
Several leaders of nonprofit and community organizations testified in favor of the bill and no one testified against. Many shared personal stories of teaching young people how to use a shovel and others seeing a tomato on a vine for the first time. Most testimony highlighted the need for improved availability of fresh produce in poor urban areas.
“This will support community ownership of local systems, such as urban farms, farmers markets and community gardens,” said Fatimah Muhammad, the managing director of Be Well Café and Farmers Market in St. Louis. “Environmental justice, behavioral change and exposure to adequate food have the potential to remove the development or expansion of food deserts.”
Steven Carroll, a lobbyist for St. Louis Public Schools and former legislator who was raised on a 2,000-acre farm in northeast Missouri, testified on his own behalf for the bill.
“I think if more folks in the urban areas understood agriculture and we in rural Missouri better understood the urban core and their needs, I think Missouri would be a much better place to live,” Carroll testified.
Committee Chairman Don Rone, R-New Madrid, commended Collins on the bill and promised a vote to move the legislation out of committee as soon as the legislature returned from its spring break on March 14.
“And if I were you, I’d be going to the other end of the building and start working that end,” Rone said in reference to the Senate. “I don’t think you’re going to have a problem at this end of the building.”