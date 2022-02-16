(The Center Square) – Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, admitted his bill regulating county assessors and recorders of deeds needs refining, but its intentions remain constant.
“I stirred up a little wasps nest here with some unintended consequences,” Kidd told the House Local Government Committee during a hearing on his bill. “But after conversations with people, I’m going to tell you I’m open to changes. One of the things I hate is when we think we got our legislation right 90% of the way, it’s the 10% that causes unintended consequences that come back to get you.”
House Bill 2419 eliminates any requirement to provide a county recorder of deeds with the sale price for a deed, mortgage, conveyance, deed of trust, assignment, bond, covenant or defeasance.
“I don’t think that I should have to disclose what I sell my property for,” Kidd testified during the Feb. 10 hearing. “I don’t need to tell them I just sold that house for $50 or $50,000. That’s my private, personal business and if the assessor wants to come out and look at my house, they can come out and assess what it’s worth.”
Kidd’s bill also will require a county assessor to get permission from a landowner before the assessor or an employee of the assessor can enter any lands or enter the interior of any structure on any lands of the landowner to perform a physical inspection for an assessment of personal or real property.
“This is the most controversial part and where I got complaints,” Kidd said. “Assessors or their agents who come onto your property are not subject to trespassing laws. If you’re a police officer, you can’t come on property unless you’re in pursuit of a felon, to protect a third party or someone’s life. But the assessor can walk around the back of your house, look in your sheds, do whatever they want because they’re not subject to trespassing laws.
“I object to that, personally.”
Kidd said most assessors around the state are aware and mindful when entering property while making assessments.
“They understand if they trespass on your property in rural Missouri, I come home and you’re behind my house, you’re probably going to get shot,” Kidd said. “So the good assessors make at least reasonable attempts… How do we make sure you don’t come home, find somebody behind your house, you shoot them and then you find out, oh, they’re the assessor?”
Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, asked Kidd how future legislation should deal with satellite photography of land and structures.
“As technology goes forward, are we going to ban drones that fly around the property?” Murphy asked.
“It depends on how high up they are and whether I could shoot it with my 12 gauge (shotgun),” Kidd replied.
Rep. Richard West, R-Wentzville, a retired law enforcement officer and criminal investigator for 28 years, shared a story of his door-to-door campaigning as the county assessor was in the same neighborhood.
“I was knocking on doors and the cops come and talk to me about people peering in houses,” West said. “I’m like, ‘Uh, not me!’ And it turned out to be the assessor’s office. Really? We’re looking in people’s windows to see if their basements are finished so we can assess more money to their properties?
“I’m on board with this and I’d like to make it work.”
Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City, questioned the ethics of withholding accurate information from assessors.
“You are, in essence, stealing from all of the other people in the community who are paying taxes at their correct rate,” Adams said.
Kidd told Adams his statement was true, but he didn’t repeat the word “stealing” and said it wasn’t the subject of the legislation.
“I would use a different term and one utilities call ‘rate shifting,’” Kidd said. “There’s often a shifting of rates to someone else.”
Throughout his testimony, Kidd asked the committee and those in attendance to provide ideas and language for addressing problematic areas so the bill could advance.
“How do we balance private property rights and the right of the assessor to do their job?” Kidd summarized with a question. “If we can get there, the bill will go out well.”
No action was taken on the measure.